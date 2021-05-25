Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M32 Support Page Goes Live, Hints at Imminent India Launch

Samsung Galaxy M32 may pack a 6,000mAh battery.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 May 2021 19:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy M32 Support Page Goes Live, Hints at Imminent India Launch

Samsung Galaxy M32 could be a rebranded Galaxy A32 4G

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 may be powered by MediaTek Helio G80
  • The support page lists the smartphone with model number SM-M325F/DS
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 may support Bluetooth v5

Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch appears to be imminent as its support page have been spotted on Samsung's India website. The webpage doesn't really reveal much about the upcoming smartphone. However, it hints that the Galaxy M32 could be launched in the country sometime soon. The Galaxy M32 is touted as a successor to Samsung Galaxy M31s. The Galaxy M32 support page mentions SM-M325F/DS as the model number for the upcoming smartphone. The upcoming handset was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site and received certification from Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG).

The support page for Samsung Galaxy M32 was first spotted by MySmartPrice. As mentioned, the upcoming smartphone from Samsung carries the model number SM-M325F/DS. The DS stands for Dual SIM. The smartphone was also spotted on BIS certification website that adds to speculations that the phone could indeed be launched in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy M32 was spotted on Geekbench, tipping key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The unit listed on Geekbench appears to run on Android 11 and is powered by octa-core MT6769V/CT, that is the codename for MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It may have at least 6GB RAM. It scored 361 on the single-core test and 1,254 on the multi-core test. It should be noted that it could be scores of a prototype unit.

The Galaxy M32 was also leaked on DEKRA last month. According to the certification website, the Galaxy M32 packs a 6,000mAh battery and may come with 15W fast charging support. The Bluetooth SIG listing shows that the upcoming smartphone will feature Bluetooth v5.

Samsung Galaxy M32 is speculated to come as a rebranded version of the Galaxy A32 4G that was launched in India in February. If that is true, Galaxy M32 sport a 6.4-inch display. However, the Galaxy A32 4G comes with a 4,000mAh battery. Since the South Korean tech giant hasn't confirmed any specifications of the upcoming phone, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy M32, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M32 Support Page Goes Live, Hints at Imminent India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  2. Facebook, Twitter May Face Action for Not Complying With Intermediary Rules
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  4. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  5. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Continues To Hold Despite Market Crash
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  7. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 May to Launch in India
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 'Spurned & Burned' Is Live — What's New?
  10. Clubhouse Android App Crosses 1 Million Downloads in Less Than a Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M32 Support Page Goes Live, Hints at Imminent India Launch
  2. iOS 14.6 Released With Apple Card Family, Podcasts Subscriptions, More for iPhone 6s and Beyond
  3. Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Smart Monitor M7 Gets Two New Size Variants
  4. Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Faces Antitrust Probe in Germany Over Anti-Competitive Practices
  6. Poco M3 Pro 5G Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database, May Launch in India Soon
  7. Tesla Found Guilty of Throttling Charging Speed, Norway Court Orders Payment of $16,000 to Each Owner
  8. Honor 50 Series With Snapdragon 778G SoC Confirmed to Launch Soon, May Come With Pre-Installed Google Apps
  9. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Twitter Account Compromised, Hackers Falsely Claimed His Cryptocurrency Venture
  10. Mi 11 Lite 4G Could Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Executive Teases
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com