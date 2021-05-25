Samsung Galaxy M32 Support Page Goes Live, Hints at Imminent India Launch

Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch appears to be imminent as its support page have been spotted on Samsung's India website. The webpage doesn't really reveal much about the upcoming smartphone. However, it hints that the Galaxy M32 could be launched in the country sometime soon. The Galaxy M32 is touted as a successor to Samsung Galaxy M31s. The Galaxy M32 support page mentions SM-M325F/DS as the model number for the upcoming smartphone. The upcoming handset was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site and received certification from Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG).

The support page for Samsung Galaxy M32 was first spotted by MySmartPrice. As mentioned, the upcoming smartphone from Samsung carries the model number SM-M325F/DS. The DS stands for Dual SIM. The smartphone was also spotted on BIS certification website that adds to speculations that the phone could indeed be launched in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy M32 was spotted on Geekbench, tipping key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The unit listed on Geekbench appears to run on Android 11 and is powered by octa-core MT6769V/CT, that is the codename for MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It may have at least 6GB RAM. It scored 361 on the single-core test and 1,254 on the multi-core test. It should be noted that it could be scores of a prototype unit.

The Galaxy M32 was also leaked on DEKRA last month. According to the certification website, the Galaxy M32 packs a 6,000mAh battery and may come with 15W fast charging support. The Bluetooth SIG listing shows that the upcoming smartphone will feature Bluetooth v5.

Samsung Galaxy M32 is speculated to come as a rebranded version of the Galaxy A32 4G that was launched in India in February. If that is true, Galaxy M32 sport a 6.4-inch display. However, the Galaxy A32 4G comes with a 4,000mAh battery. Since the South Korean tech giant hasn't confirmed any specifications of the upcoming phone, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

