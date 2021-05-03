Samsung Galaxy M32, a rumoured Galaxy M-series handset from the South Korean giant, has allegedly been spotted on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification site. This phone has leaked in the past as well hinting that it is a work in progress and may launch soon in markets, including India. Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M42 5G in India and there is expected to be another addition to the Galaxy M-series with the launch of the Galaxy M32. The company has announced no intentions of a new phone launch in the future.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy M32 is said to have been spotted on BIS website with the model number SM-M325F/DS. DS in the model number stands for dual-SIM, hinting that the phone may support two SIM slots. While the certification listing does not reveal much about the handset, it does hint at its arrival in the Indian market in the future. MySmartPrice was the first to spot the BIS listing.

Samsung Galaxy M32 was also leaked on the on DEKRA certification website last month. The phone packs 6,000mAh battery according to the certification. It could be possible that the phone may support 15W charging. The phone was also spotted on Geekbench very recently with a slightly tweaked model number SM-M325FV. The last two digits often signify regional disparities for the same model.

The Geekbench listing of the Samsung Galaxy M32 suggests the phone may run on Android 11 operating system. It is tipped to be powered by the MT6769V/CT SoC aka MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy M32 is listed to pack 6GB of RAM, but there will likely be more options at launch.

In terms of performance, the Geekbench listing shows that the Samsung Galaxy M32 has got a single-core score of 361 and a multi-core score of 1,254. There is no announcement from Samsung regarding the launch of a new Galaxy M-series phone, and with the Galaxy M42 5G launched just a few days ago, it could be a while before the Galaxy M32 is made official.

