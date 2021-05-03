Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M32 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Tipping Imminent India Launch

Samsung Galaxy M32 is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 May 2021 12:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy M32 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Tipping Imminent India Launch

Samsung Galaxy M32 is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 may run on Android 11 software
  • The phone is tipped to pack 6GB of RAM on board
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 was spotted on Geekbench recently

Samsung Galaxy M32, a rumoured Galaxy M-series handset from the South Korean giant, has allegedly been spotted on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification site. This phone has leaked in the past as well hinting that it is a work in progress and may launch soon in markets, including India. Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M42 5G in India and there is expected to be another addition to the Galaxy M-series with the launch of the Galaxy M32. The company has announced no intentions of a new phone launch in the future.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy M32 is said to have been spotted on BIS website with the model number SM-M325F/DS. DS in the model number stands for dual-SIM, hinting that the phone may support two SIM slots. While the certification listing does not reveal much about the handset, it does hint at its arrival in the Indian market in the future. MySmartPrice was the first to spot the BIS listing.

Samsung Galaxy M32 was also leaked on the on DEKRA certification website last month. The phone packs 6,000mAh battery according to the certification. It could be possible that the phone may support 15W charging. The phone was also spotted on Geekbench very recently with a slightly tweaked model number SM-M325FV. The last two digits often signify regional disparities for the same model.

The Geekbench listing of the Samsung Galaxy M32 suggests the phone may run on Android 11 operating system. It is tipped to be powered by the MT6769V/CT SoC aka MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy M32 is listed to pack 6GB of RAM, but there will likely be more options at launch.

In terms of performance, the Geekbench listing shows that the Samsung Galaxy M32 has got a single-core score of 361 and a multi-core score of 1,254. There is no announcement from Samsung regarding the launch of a new Galaxy M-series phone, and with the Galaxy M42 5G launched just a few days ago, it could be a while before the Galaxy M32 is made official.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M32, Samsung Galaxy M32 4G Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
These Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Tracker Sites Can Notify You When a Slot Opens Up Nearby

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M32 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Tipping Imminent India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  3. Cryptocurrency Mining Will Void SSD Warranty, Warns Manufacturer
  4. China’s Social Media Posts Mock India Over COVID-19 Crisis
  5. Ethereum Crosses $3,000 to Hit Record High
  6. Redmi Note 10S Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  9. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  10. NASA Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Given New Scouting Mission: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Black Panther II ‘So Respectful’ of Chadwick Boseman Loss, Lupita Nyong’o Says
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leaked Images Show Dual-Tone Design, Multiple Colour Options
  3. Shiny Satellites, Space Junk Blocking Our View of the Universe: Study
  4. Samsung Galaxy M32 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Tipping Imminent India Launch
  5. These Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Tracker Sites Can Notify You When a Slot Opens Up Nearby
  6. NASA Captures Image Of Interaction Between Doomed Stars 15,000 Light-Years Away
  7. Disney+ Hotstar May 2021: Star Wars, Out of Love, MasterChef Australia, and More
  8. WhatsApp Voice Messages Review Tool Being Tested for Android, iOS: Report
  9. China Deletes Social Media Posts Mocking India Over COVID-19 Crisis After Backlash
  10. Ethereum Cryptocurrency Breaks Past $3,000 in Record High
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com