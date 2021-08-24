Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India will be under Rs. 25,000, according to a report. The sale date of the Samsung phone that is set to launch in the country on Wednesday (August 25) has also been reported ahead of its official announcement. The new development comes just days after Amazon confirmed the online availability of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. Key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will include an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and a quad rear camera setup.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) has reported the pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. The phone is said to come in two different variants.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India, availability details (expected)

News agency IANS reports that the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India will be between Rs. 20,000 and 25,000. The phone is also said to be available for purchase in the country through Amazon, Samsung.com, and leading retail stores in the country starting September 2.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications (expected)

On the specifications front, Amazon revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will come with a waterdrop-style display notch and have a quad camera setup at the back featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is also confirmed to have a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Further, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will come with a 5,000mAh battery and include support for 12 5G bands.

In addition to the confirmed details, a recent report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will have a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to have at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Moreover, Samsung is reported to offer an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter in the quad rear camera setup of the Galaxy M32 5G.