Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Price in India, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Upcoming Launch

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is said to be available in two different variants.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 August 2021 10:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Price in India, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Upcoming Launch

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launch in India is taking place on Wednesday (August 25)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India is said to be under Rs. 25,000
  • The Samsung phone is reported to go on sale from September 2
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is confirmed to have a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India will be under Rs. 25,000, according to a report. The sale date of the Samsung phone that is set to launch in the country on Wednesday (August 25) has also been reported ahead of its official announcement. The new development comes just days after Amazon confirmed the online availability of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. Key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will include an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and a quad rear camera setup.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) has reported the pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. The phone is said to come in two different variants.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India, availability details (expected)

News agency IANS reports that the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India will be between Rs. 20,000 and 25,000. The phone is also said to be available for purchase in the country through Amazon, Samsung.com, and leading retail stores in the country starting September 2.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications (expected)

On the specifications front, Amazon revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will come with a waterdrop-style display notch and have a quad camera setup at the back featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is also confirmed to have a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Further, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will come with a 5,000mAh battery and include support for 12 5G bands.

In addition to the confirmed details, a recent report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will have a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to have at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Moreover, Samsung is reported to offer an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter in the quad rear camera setup of the Galaxy M32 5G.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Elon Musk Says Tesla's Self-Driving FSD Beta 9.2 Update 'Not Great', AI Team Rallying to Improve
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Price in India, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Upcoming Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Will Be Priced in India Under Rs. 25,000: Report
  2. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26
  3. OnePlus Buds Pro to Be Available in India From August 26, Price Announced
  4. Watch the First Official Teaser Trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home
  5. Redmi 10 Prime Launch in India Set for September 3, Xiaomi Teases
  6. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  7. OnePlus Buds Pro Review
  8. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Upgraded With Intel Core i7-11370H, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Is Dropping Its ‘Mi’ Branding Starting With Xiaomi Mix 4: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Getting OxygenOS Update With Performance Improvements
  3. Google Play Store Removes 8 Fake Cryptocurrency Mining Apps for Tricking Users: Trend Micro
  4. Didi Suspends UK Launch Plans Amid China Crackdown on Tech Firms: Report
  5. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Said to Join Executives at White House Cybersecurity Meeting
  6. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Price in India, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Upcoming Launch
  7. Elon Musk Says Tesla's Self-Driving FSD Beta 9.2 Update 'Not Great', AI Team Rallying to Improve
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Teases Multiverse, Brings in Doc Ock and Green Goblin
  9. Facebook to Bring Voice and Video Calling to Main App, Testing With Few Users First
  10. OnePlus Buds Pro Price in India Announced, Go on Sale on August 26
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com