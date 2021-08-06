Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch seems imminent as its support page has gone live on the official Samsung India website. The upcoming 5G-enabled smartphone from Samsung is said to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A32 5G that was launched in Europe in January. Some key specifications of the Galaxy M32 5G recently surfaced online via a listing on Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing suggests the smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The smartphone has also received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, further hinting that it should be launching in India soon.

The support page for the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is now live. It mentions the smartphone with the model number SM-M326B/DS. Other than this, the support page doesn't reveal anything regarding the smartphone. The support page was spotted by Gizmochina.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications (expected)

A smartphone with the same model number — believed to be the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G — was spotted on Geekbench last month, suggesting that the upcoming phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The listing shows the smartphone with 6GB of RAM, which could be one of the variants it is offered in, and Android 11 software. It scored 497 points in the single-core and 1,605 points in the multi-core tests.

These specifications appear to be similar to the Galaxy A32 5G that was launched in Europe in January, fuelling peculations that the Galaxy M32 5G will be a rebranded Galaxy A32 5G.

Samsung launched the 4G variant of the Galaxy M32 in India last month sporting a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Its quad rear camera setup is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor. Other rear camera sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The Samsung Galaxy M32 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The Galaxy M32 5G could retain some of these specifications, which are likely to be the display and the cameras.

