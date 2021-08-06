Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Support Page Goes Live, Could Launch in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G's support page mentions SM-M326B/DS as its model number.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 August 2021 11:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G could get the same display as its 4G variant (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has also been spotted on BIS certification site
  • A Geekbench listing suggests it may come with a Dimensity 720 SoC
  • Galaxy M32 5G could be a rebranded Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch seems imminent as its support page has gone live on the official Samsung India website. The upcoming 5G-enabled smartphone from Samsung is said to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A32 5G that was launched in Europe in January. Some key specifications of the Galaxy M32 5G recently surfaced online via a listing on Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing suggests the smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The smartphone has also received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, further hinting that it should be launching in India soon.

The support page for the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is now live. It mentions the smartphone with the model number SM-M326B/DS. Other than this, the support page doesn't reveal anything regarding the smartphone. The support page was spotted by Gizmochina.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications (expected)

A smartphone with the same model number — believed to be the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G — was spotted on Geekbench last month, suggesting that the upcoming phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The listing shows the smartphone with 6GB of RAM, which could be one of the variants it is offered in, and Android 11 software. It scored 497 points in the single-core and 1,605 points in the multi-core tests.

These specifications appear to be similar to the Galaxy A32 5G that was launched in Europe in January, fuelling peculations that the Galaxy M32 5G will be a rebranded Galaxy A32 5G.

Samsung launched the 4G variant of the Galaxy M32 in India last month sporting a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Its quad rear camera setup is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor. Other rear camera sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The Samsung Galaxy M32 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The Galaxy M32 5G could retain some of these specifications, which are likely to be the display and the cameras.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Specifications, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Battlegrounds Mobile India 50M Downloads Rewards Event Announced With In-Game Items at 48- and 49 Million Mark

