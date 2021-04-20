Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M32 4G May Pack 6,000mAh Battery, Alleged DEKRA Certification Shows

Samsung Galaxy M32’s battery reportedly carries model number EB-BM325ABN.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 20 April 2021 13:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy M32 4G may support 15W charging

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 4G battery may have rated capacity of 5,830mAh
  • The smartphone could be launched in India as well
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 will be launched in April 28 in India

Samsung Galaxy M32 4G has allegedly been spotted on DEKRA certification website, showing that the smartphone could pack a 6,000mAh battery. As per a report, the listed battery carries model number EB-BM325ABN. The model number suggests that it could feature on the upcoming Galaxy M32 smartphone. Samsung has already announced that another M-series smartphone, the Galaxy M42 5G, will be launched in India on April 28 via Amazon. This handset may feature a quad rear camera setup placed in a square-shaped module. It should be noted that Samsung hasn't made an official announcement regarding the Galaxy M32 4G yet.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Samsung Galaxy M32 4G's EB-BM325ABN battery has a rated capacity of 5,830mAh that will likely be marketed as 6,000mAh. It could be possible that the phone may support 15W charging. Since all new Samsung phones are now coming with Android 11, it is likely that this phone will also run Android 11 out-of-the-box. Furthermore, the Galaxy M32 could be the next smartphone in the M3x-series lineup to debut in India after the Galaxy M31 Prime that was launched in October last year.

Meanwhile, Samsung had already announced that it will launch the Galaxy M42 in India on April 28. The phone will retail on Amazon and will sport a waterdop-style notch. On the back, the phone may feature a quad camera setup placed in a square-shaped module and it is seen to have a multi-coloured striped finish. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and is teased to come with Samsung Knox security as well as Samsung Pay, which suggests that the phone is likely to support NFC. Samsung Galaxy M42 also cleared DEKRA certification and is expected to pack a 6000mAh battery.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M32 4G, Samsung Galaxy M32 4G Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
