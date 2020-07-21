Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M31s Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch via Google Play Listing: Report

Samsung Galaxy M31s is said to come with a 1,080x2,400 pixels display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 July 2020 15:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M31s Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch via Google Play Listing: Report

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M31s will be launched in India on July 30

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s reportedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing
  • The listing shows the phone will have 6GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s will have a 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M31s has been reportedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing that suggests the presence of the Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM. It also hints at some of the other specifications like the screen resolution, CPU configuration, GPU, and the Android version of the phone. While these are expected specifications at this point, the Galaxy M31s is going to be launched in India on July 30 and is confirmed to come with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications (expected)

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Google Play Console listing for the Samsung Galaxy M31s shows the phone will feature a 1,080x2,400 pixels display with 420dpi pixel density. It is said to be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC that has four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. This processor was also tipped in a Geekbench listing from June. The Galaxy M31s may have the Mali G72 GPU clocked at 1050MHz, and 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone is said to run on Android 10.

Till now, Samsung has only confirmed the Super AMOLED full-HD+ display, 6,000mAh battery with 25W charging, and a 64-megapixel primary camera, through the dedicated Amazon page. The page also shows the presence of a quad rear camera setup and a hole-punch design for the selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will be launched in India on July 30 at 12pm (noon) as seen on the dedicated Amazon page. As of now, Samsung has not shared pricing for the Galaxy M31s, which is a follow up to the Samsung Galaxy M31 that was launched in February. The Galaxy M31 was launched at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB option and at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option.

 

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
LinkedIn Cuts 960 Jobs as Pandemic Puts the Brakes on Corporate Hiring

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31s Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch via Google Play Listing: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31s May Come With Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  3. HP Omen 15, Pavilion Gaming 16 Are Latest Entrants in HP’s Gaming Laptop Lineup
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: What to Expect
  5. Infinix Smart 4 Plus With Dual Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Realme C15 With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch on July 28
  7. Realme 6i to Launch in India on Friday, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. Seven VPN Services Including UFO VPN Leaked Over 1.2TB of Private User Data
  9. Amazfit Bip S Lite to Go on Flash Sale in India on July 29, Price Revealed
  10. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch via Google Play Listing: Report
  2. LinkedIn Cuts 960 Jobs as Pandemic Puts the Brakes on Corporate Hiring
  3. DocStack Launches on App Store as a CamScanner Substitute Built by IIT Delhi Students
  4. HP Omen 15, HP Pavilion Gaming 16 With Intel and AMD Processor Options Launched in India
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: Here’s What to Expect
  6. LG UltraGear 27GN950 Launched With 4K IPS Panel, 144Hz Refresh Rate, and 1ms Response Time
  7. Jio Phone, Other KaiOS Users in India Get Google Lens Support via Google Assistant
  8. Infinix Smart 4 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus Nord Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Time, Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Google Meet Integration Starts Rolling Out on Gmail for Android Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com