Samsung Galaxy M31s has been reportedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing that suggests the presence of the Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM. It also hints at some of the other specifications like the screen resolution, CPU configuration, GPU, and the Android version of the phone. While these are expected specifications at this point, the Galaxy M31s is going to be launched in India on July 30 and is confirmed to come with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications (expected)

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Google Play Console listing for the Samsung Galaxy M31s shows the phone will feature a 1,080x2,400 pixels display with 420dpi pixel density. It is said to be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC that has four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. This processor was also tipped in a Geekbench listing from June. The Galaxy M31s may have the Mali G72 GPU clocked at 1050MHz, and 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone is said to run on Android 10.

Till now, Samsung has only confirmed the Super AMOLED full-HD+ display, 6,000mAh battery with 25W charging, and a 64-megapixel primary camera, through the dedicated Amazon page. The page also shows the presence of a quad rear camera setup and a hole-punch design for the selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will be launched in India on July 30 at 12pm (noon) as seen on the dedicated Amazon page. As of now, Samsung has not shared pricing for the Galaxy M31s, which is a follow up to the Samsung Galaxy M31 that was launched in February. The Galaxy M31 was launched at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB option and at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option.

