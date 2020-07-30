Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31s price in India starts at Rs. 19,499 for the base 6GB RAM variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 July 2020 12:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy M31s is available as an upgrade to the Galaxy M31

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s comes in two distinct RAM options
  • The phone is powered by the dated Exynos 9611 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s features a 64-megapixel primary camera

Samsung Galaxy M31s has been launched in India as the latest model in the company's Galaxy M series. The new smartphone, which is an upgrade to the Galaxy M31 that was launched in February, comes with a hole-punch display and features a quad rear camera setup. The Galaxy M31s also has a pre-installed Intelli-Cam feature to deliver an enhanced camera experience. Additionally, Samsung has provided two distinct RAM options. The Galaxy M31s also supports reverse charging and comes bundled with a 25W charger as well as a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable. Furthermore, the phone could compete against the likes of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Realme 6 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy M31s price in India, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy M31s price in India has been set at Rs. 19,499 for the base 6GB RAM variant, while its 8GB RAM option carries a price tag of Rs. 21,499. The phone comes in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue colours. Moreover, it will go on sale in the country starting August 6 - via the Samsung Shop and Amazon India. August 6 is also the first day of the Amazon's Prime Day sale.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M31s runs Android 10 with One UI on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display along with 420 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The processing chip is notably the same that we saw on the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s earlier. For photos and videos, the quad rear camera setup of the Galaxy M31s has a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, paired with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor that has a 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel depth shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

To capture selfies and enable video calls, the Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front — sitting on top of its hole-punch display design. The camera sensor supports 4K video recording and features such as slow-mo videos, AR Doodle, and AR Emoji.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via the bundled 25W charger. Besides, the phone has 9.3mm of thickness.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

