Samsung Galaxy M31s price in India has been slashed by Rs. 1,000. The mid-range phone by the South Korean company was launched in July last year with a starting price of Rs. 19,499. Samsung Galaxy M31s comes as an upgrade to the Galaxy M31 and offers features including a hole-punch display as well as quad rear cameras. The smartphone also includes up to 8GB of RAM and offers 25W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy M31s also supports reverse charging via its bundled USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable.

Samsung Galaxy M31s price in India

Samsung Galaxy M31s price in India has been dropped to Rs. 18,499 from Rs. 19,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB storage option is now priced at Rs. 20,499 — down from Rs. 21,499. This marks a cut of Rs. 1,000 over the original pricing of the smartphone that was announced last year.

The price cut on Samsung Galaxy M31s is applicable through Amazon and the Samsung India online store. Similarly, it is also in place across offline retailers in the country, as first reported by 91Mobiles.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung India for clarity on the price cut. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M31s debuted with One UI based on Android 10, though it recently started getting One UI 3.0 update that brings Android 11. The phone also features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 420 nits of peak brightness. It is also powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a quad rear camera setup that features a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor. The camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. Further, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M31s has 128GB of onboard storage as standard, along with expansion support via microSD card. The phone comes with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

