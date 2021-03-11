Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M31s Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India

Samsung Galaxy M31s is receiving the February 2021 Android security patch with the latest update.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 11 March 2021 12:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M31s Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India

Samsung Galaxy M31s is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s receives a revamped UI
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s skips One UI 3.0 completely
  • The update comes to India a month after Russia and Ukraine

Samsung Galaxy M31s has started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update in India. The mid-range smartphone is receiving the core version of the One UI 3.1 that won't get all features from Samsung's flagship smartphones. Samsung Galaxy M31s will only be getting the February 2021 security patch in this update with the build number M317FXXU2CUB1. Samsung has skipped One UI 3.0 completely for this smartphone. The OTA update is arriving to the smartphone in India a month after Russia and Ukraine.

The latest update for Samsung Galaxy M31s (Review) brings with it a core version of One UI 3.1, which loses out on some of the features compared to One UI 3.1 on flagship Samsung smartphones. Regardless, expect some refreshed UI, Parental Controls, Digital Wellbeing, a dedicated media player widget for quick settings, improved Samsung keyboard, among others. The update was first spotted by SamMobile.

The new OTA update, with the February 2021 security patch, weighs in at around 1.93GB and it is advisable to download it via Wi-Fi, while the phone is on charge. Samsung also mentioned in the changelog that the new update for Galaxy M31s, apps copied using Dual Messenger will no longer be able to access files on the microSD card. Users will have to navigate to their My Files app, head to the required file, select and share using Share Sheet and then select the copy of the app.

If your Samsung Galaxy M31s has not received the update, fret not. You can manually check if its available for your handset and install it by heading over to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

Last month, Samsung slashed the prices for The Galaxy M31s by Rs. 1,000 and it now retails at Rs. 18,499. Also, Samsung started rolling out the update for Galaxy M31s last month in Russia and Ukraine. The mid-range smartphone joins a big list of Samsung smartphones that have now received the One UI 3.1 update, based on Android 11.

In other Samsung-related news, the company is hosting the Samsung Carnival on Amazon and its website from March 9 to March 12. Through this, buyers can avail a cashback of Rs 1,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 on Samsung Galaxy M-series.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31s review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M31s, One UI 3.1
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Justice League Snyder Cut Blu-ray Release Date Set for May

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31s Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Specifications Surface Online
  2. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  4. Vi Offering 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar VIP Membership on Prepaid, Postpaid Plans
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Launch Expected at March 17 Virtual Event
  6. Xiaomi Announces Discounts on Several Mi Notebook Models in India
  7. Jio Fastest in Broadband Speeds, Vi in Mobile Data: Ookla Q4 2020 Report
  8. Want to Send Videos Without Sound on WhatsApp? Here’s How You Can Do That
  9. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  10. Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Kindle Version of Swami Chidbhavananda’s Bhagvad Gita Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India
  4. Justice League Snyder Cut Blu-ray Release Date Set for May
  5. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Wallpapers Surface Online; Pro Model Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM
  6. Jio Has Fastest Broadband in India, Vi Fastest in Mobile Data Speeds: Ookla Q4 2020 Report
  7. Parler Blocked on Apple's App Store After US Capitol Riot Review
  8. Vimeo Reviewing Use of Its Platform by Myanmar Military-Controlled TV Network MRTV
  9. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  10. Microsoft Mail Exchange Server Flaw Exploited by at Least 10 Hacking Groups, Researchers Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com