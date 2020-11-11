Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M31s Getting One UI 2.5 Update in India With November 2020 Security Patch: Report

The One UI 2.5 update for the Samsung Galaxy M31s is said to be 748MB in size.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 November 2020 18:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy M31s was launched in India in July

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s update software build number M317FXXU2BTK1
  • The new software update improves camera performance
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s also gets an updated keyboard

Samsung Galaxy M31s has started receiving One UI 2.5 update in India, according to a report. The new software update comes along with the November 2020 security patch. Samsung has also provided the privacy-focussed Alt Z Life feature that was initially launched on the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 with a password-protected folder. The Galaxy M31s was launched as an upgrade to the Galaxy M31 in July. The smartphone comes with quad rear cameras as well as a 6,000mAh battery.

The One UI 2.5 update for the Samsung Galaxy M31s is 748MB in size, according to a report by TizenHelp. Samsung's official website carries the changelog of the latest update, though it doesn't provide any details about the One UI version.

As per the official changelog, the update brings software build number M317FXXU2BTK1 and comes along with the November Android security patch. There is an improved Always On Display functionality with support for Bitmoji stickers. Samsung has also updated its keyboard with the ability to split it into two parts when using the landscape mode. The search function on the keyboard has been updated to let users easily find keyboard input languages.

The new software update also brings an improved camera experience to Samsung Galaxy M31s. There are features including Pro video, AR Emoji, AR Doodle, Scene optimiser, and SmartScan.

Samsung has also updated its Messages app. It now carries a feature to let users call a pre-configured SOS contact in case of an emergency. Users can also send SOS location-sharing messages every 30 minutes for 24 hours.

The next notable change that the latest software update brings to the Galaxy M31s is the Alt Z Life feature. It brings a secure folder and helps users quickly switch between private and public modes of apps including Camera, Gallery, and WhatsApp by double pressing the side key. The update also includes AI-based content suggestions to secure sensitive content.

Samsung hasn't made any changes to the operating system version of the Galaxy M31s that's still Android 10. You can also expect some interface-level changes that were initially provided to flagship phones including the Galaxy S20 series earlier this month.

The update is rolled out in stages, so it may take some time to reach all Samsung Galaxy M31s handsets. However, you can check its availability manually from the settings menu.

Last week, Samsung brought One UI 2.5 to the Galaxy M31. The company also released One UI 2.5 Core for the Galaxy M21 a few days back.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31s review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
