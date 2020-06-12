Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M31s Spotted on Geekbench, Exynos 9611 SoC Tipped

Samsung Galaxy M31s will be a successor to the Galaxy M31.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 12 June 2020 16:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M31s Spotted on Geekbench, Exynos 9611 SoC Tipped

The Galaxy M31s could pack in a huge battery just like the Galaxy M31

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s is tipped to pack Exynos 9611 SoC
  • It is also tipped to include 6GB of RAM
  • Previous reports suggest a quad-camera setup at the back

Samsung has been actively launching smartphones in India and multiple reports have pointed out that there are more phones in the works. One such smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy M31s that most likely will be a successor to the Galaxy M31. The Galaxy M31s has been previously tipped to carry the SM-M317F model number. This upcoming smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench's website tipping some more specifications. The model number on Geekbench matches with previous leaks.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Geekbench listing tips that the Galaxy M31s will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. This is in line with a previous leak that also suggested the presence of 128GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy M31s. The Geekbench listing was first reported by Sammobile.

The fresh leak on Geekbench also indicates that the smartphone will be running Android 10 that most likely will be joined by Samsung's One UI. The Galaxy M31s has managed to score 347 points and 1,256 in Geekbench 5.2.0's single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The Galaxy M31s is expected to feature an AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup at the back, just like the Galaxy M31. Previous reports also hint at a 64-megapixel primary camera.

The Galaxy M31s could pack a big 6,000mAh battery like the Galaxy M31. It could also support fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Launch and pricing details aren't known at the moment.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched just a few months back, in February this year, so the Galaxy M31s is unlikely to carry any major differences from its predecessor. We will know more when Samsung makes Galaxy M31s official.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M31s India
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Jio Fiber Users to Get Free One-Year Amazon Prime Subscription: All Details
Vivo S6 Pro With Dual Front Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Tipped, Pricing Indicated

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31s Spotted on Geekbench, Exynos 9611 SoC Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ India Launch Teased: Price and Specifications
  2. Adobe Photoshop Camera App Now Available to Everyone on Android, iOS
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro First Sale in India Scheduled for June 15
  4. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: Pros and Cons in 10 Points
  5. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Jio Fiber Users to Get Free One-Year Amazon Prime Subscription
  7. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone to Launch in India on June 16
  8. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  9. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Review
  10. This Is What the PS5 Looks Like
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 3 Volcano Orange Colour Variant Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo S6 Pro With Dual Front Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Tipped, Pricing Indicated
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s Spotted on Geekbench, Exynos 9611 SoC Tipped
  4. Jio Fiber Users to Get Free One-Year Amazon Prime Subscription: All Details
  5. ARK: Survival Evolved Is Free on the Epic Games Store Till June 18
  6. Dark Season 3 Trailer Sets Up the End, Which Is Also the Beginning
  7. Facebook Will Now Show Results from Wikipedia in Search Results
  8. Photographer Behind Viral Phone-Breaking Wallpaper Speaks Out
  9. Breathe Season 2 Title, Cast, Release Date Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
  10. Realme X50 Pro to Receive Android 11 Beta 1 Update in Early July
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com