Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Certified in South Korea

Samsung Galaxy M31s purported battery apparently received certification from Safety Korea on July 1.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 July 2020 12:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Certified in South Korea

Samsung Galaxy M31 may soon get its upgrade

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s purported battery appears to carry 6,000mAh capacity
  • The battery pack comes with a model number EB-BM317ABY
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s is tipped have Exynos 9611 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M31s battery has been spotted on Korea's certification body. The Galaxy M31s is expected as an upgrade to the Galaxy M31, although Samsung hasn't provided details about the new model so far. The purported Galaxy M31s battery pack was seen on South Korean certification body Safety Korea with a model number EB-BM317ABY. This is the same model number that was spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification site last month. The Galaxy M31s battery pack appears to have 6,000mAh capacity. An image showing the battery has also surfaced on the Safety Korea site.

As per the details available on the Safety Korea site, the battery with the model number EB-BM317ABY received certification by the authorised body on July 1. The listing also includes the image showing the lithium-ion battery pack with 6,000mAh capacity, as initially reported by SamMobile.

samsung galaxy m31s battery eb bm317aby image safety korea Samsung Galaxy M31s Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M31s purported battery is seen with 6,000mAh capacity
Photo Credit: Safety Korea

 

This isn't the first time when we have seen the supposed battery details of the Samsung Galaxy M31s. As mentioned above, the TUV Rheinland site recently also suggested its battery capacity.

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications (rumoured)

Last month, a Geekbench listing also hinted at the development of the Samsung Galaxy M31s. That listing suggested that the new phone would be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC. This is the chipset that is available on the Galaxy M31. The Geekbench site tipped that the phone would include 6GB RAM.

Other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M31s are said to include at least 128GB of onboard storage, AMOLED display, and a quad rear camera setup along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is likely to run on Android 10 with the latest One UI on top.

However, if we believe the details surfaced online so far, the new phone may get its official announcement sometime in the coming months.

That said, Samsung launched the Galaxy M31 in India in February with a starting price of Rs. 15,999. The phone carries a waterdrop-style display notch as well as quad rear cameras. It packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications, Samsung Galaxy M31s battery, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Certified in South Korea
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  2. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  3. Reliance Jio Takes on Zoom With JioMeet, Supports Calls With 100 People
  4. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  5. Motorola One Fusion With 48-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. BSNL Brings Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 600 Days Validity
  7. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
  8. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  9. TikTok Says No Plans to Take a Legal Action Against Ban in India
  10. Facebook Launches Avatars in India With Special Customisations
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Lifetime Revenue Hits $3 Billion With 2020 Already Pitching in $1.3 Billion: Sensor Tower
  2. Intel-Jio Deal: Intel Capital to Invest Rs. 1,894.50 Crores in Jio Platforms
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Certified in South Korea
  4. After TikTok, LinkedIn Caught Snooping on iOS Users Through Clipboard; Fix Incoming
  5. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
  6. Facebook to Advise Use of Masks Amid Latest Coronavirus Spike
  7. The Old Guard Final Trailer: Charlize Theron Is an Immortal Warrior in Netflix Superhero Movie
  8. Alibaba Dismisses Livestreaming Head, Citing Nepotism, Gifts
  9. Facebook Sees Black Worker File Discrimination Complaint
  10. Facebook's Zuckerberg to Meet Activists, Won't Act on Ad Boycott
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com