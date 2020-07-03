Samsung Galaxy M31s battery has been spotted on Korea's certification body. The Galaxy M31s is expected as an upgrade to the Galaxy M31, although Samsung hasn't provided details about the new model so far. The purported Galaxy M31s battery pack was seen on South Korean certification body Safety Korea with a model number EB-BM317ABY. This is the same model number that was spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification site last month. The Galaxy M31s battery pack appears to have 6,000mAh capacity. An image showing the battery has also surfaced on the Safety Korea site.

As per the details available on the Safety Korea site, the battery with the model number EB-BM317ABY received certification by the authorised body on July 1. The listing also includes the image showing the lithium-ion battery pack with 6,000mAh capacity, as initially reported by SamMobile.

Samsung Galaxy M31s purported battery is seen with 6,000mAh capacity

Photo Credit: Safety Korea

This isn't the first time when we have seen the supposed battery details of the Samsung Galaxy M31s. As mentioned above, the TUV Rheinland site recently also suggested its battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications (rumoured)

Last month, a Geekbench listing also hinted at the development of the Samsung Galaxy M31s. That listing suggested that the new phone would be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC. This is the chipset that is available on the Galaxy M31. The Geekbench site tipped that the phone would include 6GB RAM.

Other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M31s are said to include at least 128GB of onboard storage, AMOLED display, and a quad rear camera setup along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is likely to run on Android 10 with the latest One UI on top.

However, if we believe the details surfaced online so far, the new phone may get its official announcement sometime in the coming months.

That said, Samsung launched the Galaxy M31 in India in February with a starting price of Rs. 15,999. The phone carries a waterdrop-style display notch as well as quad rear cameras. It packs a 6,000mAh battery.

