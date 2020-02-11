Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications Surface Online, Rumoured to Feature Up to 8GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India could be around Rs. 15,000.

By | Updated: 11 February 2020 18:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications Surface Online, Rumoured to Feature Up to 8GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy M31 is rumoured to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications expected to include Exynos 9611 SoC
  • The phone is said to pack two 5-megapixel image sensor at the back
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 is said to pack up to 128GB of storage

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications have leaked online just hours after the South Korean company officially revealed its launch schedule. The new Samsung phone is said to come in at least two distinct RAM options and sport a quad rear camera setup. Other key specifications of the Galaxy M31 would include a 32-megapixel selfie camera, 15W fast charging support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy M31 will debut as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M30. The smartphone is also speculated to run Android 10 based on One UI 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications (rumoured)

Technology blog PriceBaba, courtesy tipster Ishan Agarwal, has published the alleged detailed specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M31. The smartphone is said to come with the quad rear camera setup that would include a 64-megapixel primary shooter along with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and two 5-megapixel sensors with f/2.2 and f/2.4 lenses. It is also reported to have the 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Samsung is rumoured to offer the Galaxy M31 in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. An earlier report suggested that a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model as well. This means there could be three different configurations of the Galaxy M31.

Rest of the reported specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M31 include a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and Exynos 9611 SoC. Also, the phone is said to have a USB Type-C port with 15W fast charging support and come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor at the back.

Earlier on Tuesday, Samsung announced February 25 as the official launch date of the Galaxy M31 in India. The smartphone also emerged on Amazon India through a dedicated microsite. Moreover, the smartphone is speculated to go on sale in the country with a price tag of around Rs. 15,000.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications Surface Online, Rumoured to Feature Up to 8GB RAM
