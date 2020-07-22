Samsung Galaxy M31 has started receiving a new software update that brings new features like Glance lock screen and RCS (Rich Communication Services) support on phones with Vodafone-Idea connection. The latest software update also carries July 2020 Android security patch along with other bug fixes. The Galaxy M31 users should note that the new software update does not upgrade the phone with Android 10-based One UI 2.1. The Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched in India in February this year with One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

According to the changelog shared on the Samsung website and first reported by Gizmochina, the software update in India comes with the build number M315FXXU1ATG2. The over-the-air (OTA) update for the Galaxy M31 is 659.44MB in size and brings the July 2020 Android security patch. The new RCS support for Vodafone-Idea essentially allows users to send and receive messages over Wi-Fi or mobile data - unlike traditional SMS that require cellular network connectivity. The feature is integrated with the preloaded messaging app on the phone and further enables users to send emojis, and multimedia files seamlessly.

Another feature that comes with the update for Galaxy M31 is Glance. It is a content-driven lock screen wallpaper that is widely present on multiple Samsung A- and M-series smartphones. In other words, this feature displays short interactive texts on the lock screen.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 users in India will be notified when the latest update arrives on the smartphone. Users can check the availability manually by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India, specifications

The Galaxy M31 was launched in the country in February. It is priced at Rs. 17,499 for 6GB + 64GB option. The phone is powered by octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC and sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera. For selfies, there's a 32-megapixel selfie camera. There's also a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

