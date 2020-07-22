Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving New Software Update with Glance, Vodafone Idea RCS Support, More

Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving New Software Update with Glance, Vodafone Idea RCS Support, More

Galaxy M31 was launched in India in February with One UI 2.0, based on Android 10.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 22 July 2020 10:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving New Software Update with Glance, Vodafone Idea RCS Support, More

Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Update on the Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with build number M315FXXU1ATG2
  • RCS support on Galaxy M31 will allow users to send messages over Wi-Fi
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 is powered by Exynos 9611 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M31 has started receiving a new software update that brings new features like Glance lock screen and RCS (Rich Communication Services) support on phones with Vodafone-Idea connection. The latest software update also carries July 2020 Android security patch along with other bug fixes. The Galaxy M31 users should note that the new software update does not upgrade the phone with Android 10-based One UI 2.1. The Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched in India in February this year with One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

According to the changelog shared on the Samsung website and first reported by Gizmochina, the software update in India comes with the build number M315FXXU1ATG2. The over-the-air (OTA) update for the Galaxy M31 is 659.44MB in size and brings the July 2020 Android security patch. The new RCS support for Vodafone-Idea essentially allows users to send and receive messages over Wi-Fi or mobile data - unlike traditional SMS that require cellular network connectivity. The feature is integrated with the preloaded messaging app on the phone and further enables users to send emojis, and multimedia files seamlessly.

Another feature that comes with the update for Galaxy M31 is Glance. It is a content-driven lock screen wallpaper that is widely present on multiple Samsung A- and M-series smartphones. In other words, this feature displays short interactive texts on the lock screen.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 users in India will be notified when the latest update arrives on the smartphone. Users can check the availability manually by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India, specifications

The Galaxy M31 was launched in the country in February. It is priced at Rs. 17,499 for 6GB + 64GB option. The phone is powered by octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC and sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera. For selfies, there's a 32-megapixel selfie camera. There's also a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Good photo quality in daylight
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M31, One UI 2.0, Glance, Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications, Samsung, Rich Communication Services
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord Starts Receiving Its First Software Update With Camera Optimisations

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving New Software Update with Glance, Vodafone Idea RCS Support, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Debuts With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Up to 12GB RAM
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31s May Come With Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  3. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: What to Expect
  5. Tata Sky Replaces Annual Hindi Value Pack With a New Option: Report
  6. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface on YouTube Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  8. Noise ColorFit Nav With Built-In GPS Teased to Launch in India Soon
  9. Infinix Smart 4 Plus With Dual Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. MIUI 12 Update to Be Rolled Out to 23 Xiaomi Phones Starting Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Plans to Make Android Go a Must for New Android Devices With 2GB RAM or Less: Report
  2. Netflix Pulls Show as Turkey Objects to Gay Character
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra All-Angle Renders, Detailed Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving New Software Update with Glance, Vodafone Idea RCS Support, More
  5. OnePlus Nord Starts Receiving Its First Software Update With Camera Optimisations
  6. Spotify Now Supports Video Podcasts, for Free and Premium Users
  7. Government Said to Ask Makers of 59 Banned Chinese Apps to Ensure Strict Compliance
  8. Oppo F15 New Variant With 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple to Remove Carbon From Supply Chain, Products by 2030
  10. Facebook Places Label on Trump's Post About Mail-in Voting
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com