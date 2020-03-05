Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy M31 to Go on Sale for First Time Today Via Amazon, Samsung.com: Price, Offers, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 5 March 2020 07:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy M31 packs a huge 6,000mAh battery under the hood

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on sale in India for the first time today
  • It is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • It comes in two colour options — Ocean Blue and Space Black

Samsung Galaxy M31 is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The latest entrant in the Galaxy M-series and the true successor to the Galaxy M30 was launched in the country last week. Some of the key highlights of the new phone include a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back, 6,000mAh battery under the hood, and an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. In terms of similarities with the previous models, the Galaxy M31 features a gradient back design and a waterdrop-style display notch.

Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India, sale offers

The Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India has been set at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 16,999. Moreover, the company is also offering an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 as part of an introductory offer that further brings down the price to Rs. 14,999. Users will be available to purchase the Galaxy M31 starting 12 pm (noon) IST today through Amazon India, Samsung online store and select retail stores. Colour options include Ocean Blue and Space Black.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display at the front with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. On the software front, the smartphone runs on One UI 2.0 atop Android 10. This smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM. Storage options include 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage which is further expandable via microSD (up to 512GB). There's a capacitive fingerprint sensor at the back for authentication.

In the imaging department, the Samsung Galaxy M31 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. This is coupled with a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. As for selfies, there's a 32-megapixel camera at the front that supports 4K and slo-mo video recording.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with 6,000mAh battery under the hood that supports 15W fast charging through the bundled charger in the box. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Can Samsung Galaxy M31 beat the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Poco X2? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M31 Price, Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications, Samsung India
Aman Rashid

