Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Price in India Revealed via Amazon, Launching Soon

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, just like the standard Galaxy M31.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 October 2020 13:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Price in India Revealed via Amazon, Launching Soon

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime features a waterdrop notch

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launching in India soon
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime starts at Rs. 16,999
  • The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime edition starting price has been revealed by Amazon. The specifications of the Galaxy M31 Prime are the same as the regular Samsung Galaxy M31 that launched in India February, but the Prime edition will come with 3 months of complimentary Amazon Prime membership. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch, slim bezels, and a quad rear camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime does not have a release date yet and the Amazon page still shows the Notify Me button.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB option. There will be a 6GB + 128GB option as well, but the pricing for that has not been shared yet. As mentioned earlier, there is no release date for the phone yet.

The standard Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant on Samsung India website. There is also an 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone that is priced at Rs. 20,499.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime carries the same specifications as the standard Galaxy M31. The phone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 processor and the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It comes with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. You also get expandable storage up to 512GB.

On the back, you get a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and lastly, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor.

The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The Galaxy M31 Prime comes with an accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor.

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime

Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime price in India, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Big Tech Firms on EU 'Hit List' Could Face Tougher Regulations: Report
Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Tuesday Launch

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Price in India Revealed via Amazon, Launching Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Special Edition in Sandstone Black Expected on October 14
  2. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  4. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Vivo V20 to Launch in India on October 13, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 30,000
  6. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  7. iPhone 12 Lineup Surfaces Ahead of October 13 Launch Event
  8. 5G iPhone Expected to Star at Apple Event
  9. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Phones Tipped to Launch October 26
  10. iPhone 11, S20+ Sale Offers Are Great, but Will There Be Enough Stock?
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Tuesday Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Price in India Revealed via Amazon, Launching Soon
  3. Big Tech Firms on EU 'Hit List' Could Face Tougher Regulations: Report
  4. Vivo Y73s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus Nord Special Edition to be Launched on October 14, Sandstone Black Variant Expected
  6. iPhone 12 Users May Face 5G Connectivity Issues in the UK: Report
  7. Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Hotstar Series Filming Begins March 2021, Ewan McGregor Reveals
  8. Five Eyes Alliance, India, Japan Demand ‘Backdoors’ to Access Encrypted Apps
  9. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors, QHD Display Launched
  10. Realme Q2 Series Launching on October 13, Alleged Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com