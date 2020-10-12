Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime edition starting price has been revealed by Amazon. The specifications of the Galaxy M31 Prime are the same as the regular Samsung Galaxy M31 that launched in India February, but the Prime edition will come with 3 months of complimentary Amazon Prime membership. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch, slim bezels, and a quad rear camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime does not have a release date yet and the Amazon page still shows the Notify Me button.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB option. There will be a 6GB + 128GB option as well, but the pricing for that has not been shared yet. As mentioned earlier, there is no release date for the phone yet.

The standard Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant on Samsung India website. There is also an 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone that is priced at Rs. 20,499.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime carries the same specifications as the standard Galaxy M31. The phone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 processor and the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It comes with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. You also get expandable storage up to 512GB.

On the back, you get a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and lastly, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor.

The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The Galaxy M31 Prime comes with an accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor.

