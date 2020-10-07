Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime With 64-Megapixel Camera Launching in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime appears to be similar to the Samsung Galaxy M31 that was launched earlier this year.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 7 October 2020 11:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime With 64-Megapixel Camera Launching in India Soon

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime supports face unlock

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime sports a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime packs a 6,000mAh battery
  • No launch date or pricing details have been announced yet

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime is coming to India soon, Amazon India has revealed. The e-retail giant is teasing the arrival of the new phone. While the special promotional page on Amazon doesn't reveal any launch or pricing details, it showcases key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will feature a quad rear camera setup, highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary shooter. Under the hood, it will be powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM.

While the Samsung Galaxy M series upcoming launch teaser page doesn't mention a specific model number of the phone, it only suggests that a Samsung Galaxy M Prime smartphone is coming soon to India. However, when you click on the ‘Subscribe' button on the page, you receive a mail from Amazon saying, “Thank you for subscribing/opting-in to Samsung M31 Prime.” The Galaxy M series launch listing was first spotted by a tipster; however, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the same.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime specifications

Going by the key specifications listed on the Amazon page, the Galaxy M31 Prime appears to be similar to Samsung Galaxy M31 that was launched earlier in February.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy M31 Prime is powered by the 10nm Exynos 9611 SoC, clocked at 2.3GHz, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone will come in two inbuilt storage options – 64GB and 128GB – that can be expanded (up to 512GB) via a microSD card.

Speaking of optics, the smartphone features a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the phone sports a 32-megapixel snapper placed within the waterdrop-style notch at the front. The selfie camera supports 4K video recording and slow-motion captures as well.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. For security, the phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports face unlock.

All the above-mentioned features are also present on the regular Galaxy M31. So, it remains to be seen what Samsung adds to the upcoming smartphone to justify the ‘Prime' moniker. No official launch date or pricing details have been announced yet.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime

Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android
Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime With 64-Megapixel Camera Launching in India Soon
