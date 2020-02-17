Samsung Galaxy M31 is all set to refresh Samsung's mid-price segment series, and it is due to launch in India on February 25. Now, as per a report, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will launch starting at Rs. 15,999 for the base model. The report also claims the Galaxy M31 will launch in India in two RAM + storage variants.

Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India

According to industry sources cited by IANS, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will be available in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Its price in the country should start at Rs. 15,999, the report adds. As we mentioned, the smartphone is due to launch in India next week, on February 25. It will go on sale in the first week of March, sources told IANS on Monday. In a strategic development, Galaxy M31 is likely to be made available at leading retail stores too, apart from Amazon.in and Samsung's own online shop. Some of the Galaxy M31's specifications have also been confirmed by the company.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

Samsung on its teaser page for Galaxy M31 reveals it will sport a 64-megapixel primary camera in its quad rear camera setup, and that it will sport a huge 6,000mAh battery.

We also know the Galaxy M31 would also sport Samsung's signature super-AMOLED display.

Samsung last year introduced Galaxy M as an online-exclusive smartphone brand in India.

Dubbed as India-first smartphones, Samsung launched six models - Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M40, Galaxy M10s, and Galaxy M30s -- under the Galaxy M-series in India in 2019.

According to industry analysts, Galaxy M helped Samsung gain tremendous market share in the online segment last year.

Galaxy M30s, launched ahead of festive season last year, was among the most successful Galaxy smartphones in 2019, with millions of units sold in a short span of time.