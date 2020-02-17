Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs. 15,999

Samsung Galaxy M31 will be available in two variants - 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From IANS | Updated: 17 February 2020 13:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs. 15,999

Samsung Galaxy M31 is likely to be made available at leading retail stores too

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 will launch starting at Rs. 15,999
  • The smartphone will arrive in two variants, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB
  • Galaxy M31 will come with 64MP camera and a huge 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M31 is all set to refresh Samsung's mid-price segment series, and it is due to launch in India on February 25. Now, as per a report, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will launch starting at Rs. 15,999 for the base model. The report also claims the Galaxy M31 will launch in India in two RAM + storage variants.

Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India

According to industry sources cited by IANS, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will be available in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Its price in the country should start at Rs. 15,999, the report adds. As we mentioned, the smartphone is due to launch in India next week, on February 25. It will go on sale in the first week of March, sources told IANS on Monday. In a strategic development, Galaxy M31 is likely to be made available at leading retail stores too, apart from Amazon.in and Samsung's own online shop. Some of the Galaxy M31's specifications have also been confirmed by the company.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

Samsung on its teaser page for Galaxy M31 reveals it will sport a 64-megapixel primary camera in its quad rear camera setup, and that it will sport a huge 6,000mAh battery.

We also know the Galaxy M31 would also sport Samsung's signature super-AMOLED display.

Samsung last year introduced Galaxy M as an online-exclusive smartphone brand in India.

Dubbed as India-first smartphones, Samsung launched six models - Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M40, Galaxy M10s, and Galaxy M30s -- under the Galaxy M-series in India in 2019.

According to industry analysts, Galaxy M helped Samsung gain tremendous market share in the online segment last year.

Galaxy M30s, launched ahead of festive season last year, was among the most successful Galaxy smartphones in 2019, with millions of units sold in a short span of time.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M31 Price In India, Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications
Oppo Find X2 Leak Tips 30W Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging Support

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs. 15,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 2,000 Free iPhones Given to Passengers Aboard Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  4. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Apple Dominates Indian Smartphone Market Premium Segment in Q4: IDC
  6. Kiara Advani Cast in Karan Johar-Produced Netflix Film Guilty
  7. First Look at the Samsung Galaxy A70e Leaked via Renders
  8. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  10. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. Anker Soundcore Icon Mini Portable Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs. 15,999
  3. Oppo Find X2 Leak Tips 30W Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging Support
  4. 5G iPhone 2020 Model May Feature a Custom Antenna Design From Apple, Report Claims
  5. Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India at Rs. 1,399
  6. Microsoft Windows 10 Security Update Pulled After Issues Affected Devices
  7. Airtel Pays Rs. 10,000 Crores to Government Towards AGR Dues
  8. Vodafone Idea to Pay AGR Dues in Next Few Days, Informs Exchange
  9. Samsung Galaxy A70e Leaked Renders Show Thick Bezels and Notch
  10. iQoo 3 Posts Highest Ever AnTuTu Score of 597583 Points, 4,440mAh Battery With 55W Fast Charging Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.