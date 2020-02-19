Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India, Specifications, Official Looking Renders Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India, Specifications, Official-Looking Renders Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Samsung Galaxy M31 is tipped be priced at around Rs. 15,000. The phone is expected to come in Blue, Black, and Red colour options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 February 2020 09:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India, Specifications, Official-Looking Renders Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

Samsung Galaxy M31 is set to launch next week in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 is confirmed to pack a large 6,000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 is confirmed to pack a large 6,000mAh battery
  • Galaxy M31 is rumoured to be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M31 is all set to launch on February 25 in India. The phone is being teased on Amazon India already, and the e-commerce site has revealed a few specifications. A fresh leak now claims to offer all details about the phone – its full specifications, design, colour options, and even the price. The Samsung Galaxy M31 has shown up in multiple alleged renders that claim to offer a look at the phone. The phone is seen to sport an L-shaped quad camera setup at the back, rear fingerprint scanner, and waterdrop-shaped display notch.

Samsung Galaxy M31 price, design (expected)

According to a tweet by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will be priced at around Rs. 15,000. This is close to the Rs. 15,999 price reported earlier. Ambhore has also shared alleged renders of the phone in three colour options – Blue, Black, and Red – hinting at probable colour options and revealing design details. Apart from the quad camera setup and the waterdrop notch, there's a slight chin seen at the bottom of the display and the physical volume and power buttons are placed on the right edge of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications (expected)

The tipster claims Samsung Galaxy M31 will come with dual-SIM support and feature a 6.4-inch (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It is expected to be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC and pack 6GB RAM. Additionally, the phone is said to come with 128GB of onboard storage with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

As for the cameras, the tipster says that the quad camera setup on the Galaxy M31 will include a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and another 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is going to be a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery, something that has been confirmed via teasers as well, and the Galaxy M31 will support 15W charging speed. The device is tipped to measure at 159.2x75.1x8.9mm and weighs about 191 grams.

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to take place at 1pm on February 25. It will go on sale via Amazon India and Samsung online store. The phone is also reported to run on Android 10-based One UI 2.0, and expected to be released in multiple storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 128GB.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M31 Design, Samsung Galaxy M31 Colour Options, Samsung galaxy M31 India Launch, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Qualcomm's New X60 Chip Aim to Connect Phones to Disparate 5G Networks

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India, Specifications, Official-Looking Renders Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Tomorrow
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 13,999
  5. Oppo Watch Teased to Debut With Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Netflix Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Guilty, Starring Kiara Advani
  8. LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro May Have IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, New Rumour Tips
  10. Microsoft’s New Office App Brings Word, Excel, PowerPoint Together
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India, Specifications, Official-Looking Renders Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Qualcomm's New X60 Chip Aim to Connect Phones to Disparate 5G Networks
  3. EU Tax Commissioner Slams US Plans on Tech Tax
  4. Coronavirus Threatens Apple Supply Chain, Sales
  5. Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 Price and Specifications Tipped
  6. Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop 3 Listed on India Site; Surface Pro 7 Already on Sale
  7. Honor 9X Pro, MagicBook Laptop Global Launch Set for February 24
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 to Launch in India Next Week: Price, Specifications, and Everything We Know So Far
  9. Tinder's Swipe Night Interactive Video Series Is Coming to India on March 14
  10. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Calls for New-Style Regulator for EU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.