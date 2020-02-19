Samsung Galaxy M31 is all set to launch on February 25 in India. The phone is being teased on Amazon India already, and the e-commerce site has revealed a few specifications. A fresh leak now claims to offer all details about the phone – its full specifications, design, colour options, and even the price. The Samsung Galaxy M31 has shown up in multiple alleged renders that claim to offer a look at the phone. The phone is seen to sport an L-shaped quad camera setup at the back, rear fingerprint scanner, and waterdrop-shaped display notch.

Samsung Galaxy M31 price, design (expected)

According to a tweet by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will be priced at around Rs. 15,000. This is close to the Rs. 15,999 price reported earlier. Ambhore has also shared alleged renders of the phone in three colour options – Blue, Black, and Red – hinting at probable colour options and revealing design details. Apart from the quad camera setup and the waterdrop notch, there's a slight chin seen at the bottom of the display and the physical volume and power buttons are placed on the right edge of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications (expected)

The tipster claims Samsung Galaxy M31 will come with dual-SIM support and feature a 6.4-inch (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It is expected to be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC and pack 6GB RAM. Additionally, the phone is said to come with 128GB of onboard storage with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

As for the cameras, the tipster says that the quad camera setup on the Galaxy M31 will include a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and another 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is going to be a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery, something that has been confirmed via teasers as well, and the Galaxy M31 will support 15W charging speed. The device is tipped to measure at 159.2x75.1x8.9mm and weighs about 191 grams.

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to take place at 1pm on February 25. It will go on sale via Amazon India and Samsung online store. The phone is also reported to run on Android 10-based One UI 2.0, and expected to be released in multiple storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 128GB.