Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M30s Receiving June 2021 Android Security Patch in India: Reports

Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M30s Receiving June 2021 Android Security Patch in India: Reports

Samsung Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s are receiving the update in India.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 16 June 2021 14:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M30s Receiving June 2021 Android Security Patch in India: Reports

Samsung Galaxy M31 (left) and Galaxy M30s pack 6,000mAh batteries with 15W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M30s received Android 11 updates in 2021
  • The smartphones are also reportedly getting system stability improvements
  • Galaxy M31, Galaxy M30s are both powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s are reportedly the latest Samsung smartphones to receive the June 2021 Android security patch. The updates for the two Galaxy smartphones are said to be rolling out in India. Alongside the latest security patch, the updates also reportedly include system stability improvements for the Samsung Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s. Samsung launched the Galaxy M30s in September 2019 with Android 9 and the phone received an Android 10 update in March 2020. The Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched in February 2020 with Android 10 out-of-the-box. Both smartphones subsequently received Android 11 in 2021.

According to reports by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy M31 and the Galaxy M30s are receiving new updates in India that bring the June 2021 Android security patch to the Samsung smartphones. Alongside, the updates are said to include system stability improvements for the two devices. As per a document by Samsung, its June security patch carries 47 fixes from Google and 19 fixes from Samsung.

The update for the Samsung Galaxy M31 carries the firmware version M315FXXU2BUF1 and the firmware version for the Galaxy M30s update is M307FXXU4CUF1. The sizes of the updates are unspecified. However, it is still recommended that the smartphones are updated while connected to a stable Wi-Fi connection and put on charging. Users can either wait for a notification about the update to arrive on their eligible Samsung devices, or check for the update manually by heading to Settings > Software updates > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

Samsung launched the Galaxy M31 in February 2020 and it sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, it is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. It has up to 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It has a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M31 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications

The Galaxy M30s, launched in September 2019, sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U display. It is also powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC and is paired with 6GB of RAM. Its 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The Samsung Galaxy M30s has a triple rear camera headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Good photo quality in daylight
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Great battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Bad
  • Camera is slow to focus
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M30s review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications, June 2021 Android Security Patch, Android
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Xiaomi Tipped to Launch a New Foldable Phone in Q4 2021, Could Be Mi Mix Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite India Launch Date Set for June 18: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M30s Receiving June 2021 Android Security Patch in India: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  2. Loki Episode 2 Recap: Say Hello to the Other Loki
  3. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  5. JioFiber Postpaid Plans to Be Introduced Soon Starting at Rs. 399
  6. OnePlus Nord N200 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
  7. Realme GT 5G Goes Global, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Launched as Well
  8. Truecaller Gets Group Voice Calls, Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner Features
  9. Windows 11 Leak Ahead of June 24 Launch Shows Key Design Changes
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Open Sale Starts Today via Amazon, OnePlus Website
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Could Support 25W Fast Charging Just Like Vanilla Galaxy S21
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite India Launch Date Set for June 18: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M30s Receiving June 2021 Android Security Patch in India: Reports
  4. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch a New Foldable Phone in Q4 2021, Could Be Mi Mix Fold 2
  5. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Shares Video Showing Aerial View of Starbase High Bay
  6. Samsung Galaxy F22 Could Be Rebranded Galaxy A22, Bluetooth SIG Listing Suggests
  7. Truecaller for Android Gets Group Voice Calls, Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner Features
  8. Google Brings End-to-End Encryption for Messages, Emoji Sticker Suggestions, More to Android Devices
  9. Twitter Slammed by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for Not Complying With New Digital Rules
  10. Koo Launches Assamese Service, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Post in the Language
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com