Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M21 Start Receiving Full One UI 2.1 Updates: Report

The One UI 2.1 update had rolled out for Galaxy M31 earlier this month but it did not included camera features like Single Take and Night Hyperlapse.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 29 September 2020 16:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy M21 is also receiving the September 2020 security patch

Highlights
  • The update will include camera features like Single Take and My Filter
  • Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M21 updates are reportedly rolling out in India
  • The updates are available over-the-air (OTA)

Samsung Galaxy M31 and Samsung Galaxy M21 are receiving new One UI 2.1 updates, including new camera features. Galaxy M31 had got the Android 10-based One UI 2.1 earlier this month, but it did not include some camera features like Single Take, Night Hyperlapse, and My Filter that have now been included to the update for Galaxy M31, as well as for the full update in Galaxy M21. One UI 2.1 updates have reportedly started rolling out to the smartphones in India.

Samsung Galaxy 31 is receiving the firmware version M315FXXU2ATIB, while Samsung Galaxy M21 is receiving the full Android 10-based One UI 2.0 experience through the M215FXXU2ATI9 update, as per a report. The size of the software for Galaxy M31 is 498MB, while it is 1,292MB for Galaxy M21.

The My Filter option that is included in the One UI 2.1 update for the smartphones lets you use colours and styles to create custom filters that you can use for future shots. Through the Single Take feature, you can use the shutter button to click a series of photos and videos. The Night Hyperlapse Mode in the update, meanwhile, lets you shoot low light hyperlapse videos.

The report says that the update has started rolling out in India and other markets across Asia and Europe as well. If you haven't received a notification for the update, you can check for it manually by clicking on Settings and Software Updates, and tapping on Download and install.

One UI Core 2.1 will include the usual Android 10 updates as well as features such as Music Share and Quick Share. The Galaxy M21 will also receive the September 2020 security patch.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Good photo quality in daylight
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy M21

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Very good battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Below-average camera performance
  • Charging takes a long time
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M21 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M21, One UI 2.1, Android 10
Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M21 Start Receiving Full One UI 2.1 Updates: Report
