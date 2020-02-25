Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M31 With 6,000mAh Battery Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream

Samsung Galaxy M31 price is expected to start around Rs. 15,000 in India.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 25 February 2020 07:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy M31 With 6,000mAh Battery Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream

Samsung Galaxy M31 is seen to sport an L-shaped quad-camera setup at the back

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 launching in India today
  • The phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • Expected to go on sale in the first week of March

Samsung Galaxy M31 is all set to be launched in India today at 1pm. The new Samsung phone will succeed the company's Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M30s phones in the country. The South Korean tech giant has revealed three major reasons to buy this smartphone, which includes a Super AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 64-megapixel quad camera setup at the back. Additionally, apart from being offered from Samsung's official website, the Galaxy M31 is also being teased as an Amazon India exclusive.

Samsung Galaxy M31: Price in India (Expected)

The price of Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to start at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Apart from this, the phone is also expected to come in a second variant that will pack 6GB RAM + 128GB of onboard storage. As we mentioned above, the phone is all set to launch on February 25, 2020 and is expected to go on sale in the first week of March.

The launch live stream for the Samsung Galaxy M31 starts today at 1pm IST. You can stream it live on Samsung's official YouTube channel, and we have also embedded the live stream below. Other than this, we will be providing live updates from the launch right here.

Samsung Galaxy M31: Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display at the front. It is likely to be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. Additionally, you will also be able to expand the storage via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB.

By looking at the teasers of the Galaxy M31, it is confirmed that the phone will be packing a 6,000mAh battery under the hood with support for 15W fast charging. Moreover, the device is tipped to measure at 159.2x75.1x8.9mm and weighs about 191 grams. The phone is expected to come in Blue and Black colour options.

The teasers also suggest that the Galaxy M31 will be featuring a quad camera setup at the back, with the primary camera being a 64-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The other three cameras are tipped to include an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and another 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. As for the front, there is going to be a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Comments

Aman Rashid

Samsung Galaxy M31 With 6,000mAh Battery Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream
