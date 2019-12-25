Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M31 Purported Listing Shows Up on Geekbench, Key Specifications Tipped

The upcoming Samsung phone is listed to run on Android 10 and pack at least 2GB RAM.

Updated: 25 December 2019 14:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy M31 Purported Listing Shows Up on Geekbench, Key Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to launch in early 2020

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 is listed to be powered by Exynos 9611 SoC
  • The phone scores 1,214 in multi-core results
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 is listed with model number SM-M315F

Samsung SM-M315F has been spotted on Geekbench and it is believed to be upcoming Galaxy M31. The listing indicates key specifications of the upcoming phone. Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy M series this year, and launched several affordable phones in the series. The Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy M30 phone that was launched in February this year. The Galaxy M30 brought along a large 5,000mAh battery and triple cameras at the back. The Geekbench listing of the successor indicates its processor, software, and RAM details.

As mentioned, an upcoming Samsung smartphone with model number SM-M315F has been listed on Geekbench and it is believed be the Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone. The listing suggests that the phone will run on Android 10 software and be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC. The Galaxy M31 is listed to pack 2GB RAM as well, but more RAM options should be available at launch. The phone scores 348 in single-core results, and 1,214 in multi-core results.

Samsung Galaxy M31 is reported to be in early stages of development, and is largely tipped to launch next year. It is expected to double its internal storage to 64GB. The phone is earlier reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM, so we're unsure as to which processor and RAM options will finally be integrated. Past reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M31 will also sport a triple rear camera setup but it will include a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M30 was launched earlier this year with Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with at least 4GB of RAM, and a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Reportedly in Early Stages of Development, Tipped to Launch Next Year

Samsung Galaxy M31 Key Specifications Surface, Expected to Debut in 2020

