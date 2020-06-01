Samsung Galaxy M31 is getting an 8GB RAM model, adding to the existing 6GB RAM variant that was launched in February. The upcoming 8GB variant has been listed on the Samsung website with a single storage option and in two colour variants. The phone boasts of a quad rear camera setup and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The company has not shared the exact sale date as of now but the Galaxy M31 is expected to go on sale in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M31, as per the company website, is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. It comes in two colours namely, Black and Blue. As of now, it is unclear when the phone will go on sale in the country. We have reached out to Samsung for information on Galaxy M31 8GB RAM model release date and we will update this report once we hear back.

To recall, the 6GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched in February this year at Rs. 15,999 for the 64GB storage option and at Rs. 16,999 for the 128GB storage model.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M01 will be launched in India via Flipkart on June 2.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

This upcoming Samsung Galaxy M31 variant carries the same specifications as the originally launched 6GB RAM variant with the only difference being the increase in RAM capacity. The dual-SIM (nano) Samsung Galaxy M31 runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC with 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the Galaxy M31 has a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. There is an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 123 degrees. There is also a 5-megapixel macro shooter that has an f/2.4 aperture as well as a 5-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy M31 has a 32-megapixel camera on the front, housed in the U-shaped notch.

This variant of the phone comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. The Samsung Galaxy M31 measures 159.2x75.1x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams.

