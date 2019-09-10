Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M30s Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch

The phone is set to launch in India on September 18.

By | Updated: 10 September 2019 10:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M30s Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: TENAA

Samsung Galaxy M30s is teased on Amazon India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s is tipped to sport a gradient panel
  • It is seen to sport a rear fingerprint sensor
  • The phone is confirmed to include an Exynos 9611 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M30s smartphone has now been spotted on TENAA, leaking key details about the phone. The phone is all set to launch on September 18 in India, and Amazon has already started teasing its arrival as well. The phone is confirmed to pack a mammoth 6,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup, and a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is tipped to sport a 24-megapixel selfie camera, a 48-megapixel main camera at the back, and be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC.

As per the TENAA listing photos, the Samsung Galaxy M30s will feature a waterdrop-style notch, and a slight chin at the bottom. The phone is seen to sport a gradient back panel and a rear fingerprint sensor sitting in the centre. There's also an oblong-shaped camera module that houses three rear sensors and a flash at the side. The Amazon teaser page has also shown off its design. The specifications page on TENAA, is not accessible as of yet, but most of the specifications have already been leaked in recent leaks.

Samsung Galaxy M30s price in India

An IANS report late last month claimed that the Samsung Galaxy M30s will be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 in India. We should know more next week at the launch of the new phone, on September 18.

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications

Samsung India Senior Vice President for the Mobile Business Asim Warsi recently told Gadgets 360 that the Galaxy M30s would sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and include an Exynos 9611 SoC. As mentioned, the phone is confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery as well.

The Galaxy M30s is speculated to run Android 9 Pie, and the triple rear camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.0 lens, 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a super wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The smartphone is also said to have the 24-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Further, the Galaxy M30s is said to have 4GB and 6GB RAM options as well as 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage variants. The smartphone is also rumoured to measure 159x75.1x8.9mm and weigh 174 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy M30s Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Hawkeye Series Looks to Cast Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop: Report
Jack Ma to Step Down as Chairman: Alibaba Set for 'Big Challenge'
Samsung Galaxy M30s Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorists Can Now Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App
  2. Why Apple's Newest iPhones Might Not Generate the Buzz of Years Past
  3. Realme Set to Launch 5G Phone Based on Snapdragon 7-Series SoC
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
  5. Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 Set to Launch in India on September 17
  6. Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb Review
  7. Apple Event: iPhone 11 and Everything Else to Expect Tomorrow
  8. Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Vivo V17 Pro Surfaces Online With Two Selfie Cameras, Four Rear Cameras
  10. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Models Won't Have Reverse Wireless Charging, Apple Pencil Support: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Jack Ma to Step Down as Chairman: Alibaba Set for 'Big Challenge'
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30s Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  4. Hawkeye Series Looks to Cast Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop: Report
  5. Google Antitrust Probe Opened by US States, Advertising in Focus
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019 Announced: Here's What to Expect This Year
  7. Why Apple's Newest iPhones Might Not Generate the Buzz of Years Past
  8. Apple Event 2019: iPhone 11 Lineup, iOS 13, Apple Watch Upgrades, and Everything Else to Expect
  9. iPhone 11 Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications, and More
  10. Realme 5 Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.