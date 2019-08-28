Samsung Galaxy M30s, set to make its India debut next month with a massive 6,000mAh battery and 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup will be priced between Rs. 15,000-Rs. 20,000, industry sources told IANS on Wednesday. Samsung will also introduce two more variants of Galaxy M smartphones ahead of the festive season, sources told IANS, including the Galaxy M10s.

While Galaxy M10s will come with a larger Super-AMOLED screen, better camera and battery specifications, a new variant of Samsung Galaxy M30 is also in the works. Touted as the only device in the smartphone industry with such a huge battery at a competitive price point, Galaxy M30s will be available on Amazon (as well as the Samsung India website) like other Galaxy M series devices.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Leaked in Case Renders, Tipped to Sport 6,000mAh Battery; Galaxy A70s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance

Samsung has sold over 2 million Galaxy M smartphones in India and the new devices appear to be the South Korean giant's big bet at a time when nearly 40 percent of smartphones are being bought online in the country.

As per IANS sources, the Galaxy M30s will be powered by the new Exynos processor -- not seen on the four Galaxy M series smartphones launched so far. Samsung has so far launched Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and Galaxy M40.

Samsung Galaxy M30s India Launch Said to Be in Mid-September; Tipped to Sport 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup

The Galaxy M30s will be Samsung's key online offering during the festive season. In the second quarter (Q2) this year, Samsung closed the gap with the smartphone market leader Xiaomi on the back of its India-first strategy and a strong portfolio refresh, with Galaxy A and M series.

"The India smartphone market is increasingly driven by affordable smartphones (Rs. 7,000 - Rs. 25,000). Smartphone brands are focused on driving consumer upgrades from entry-level buyers to affordable and premium segment (over Rs 25,000) with interesting new propositions," said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).