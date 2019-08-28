Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M30s Price in India Tipped to Be Between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000

Samsung Galaxy M30s expected to be company's key offering during the festive season.

By | Updated: 28 August 2019 14:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M30s Price in India Tipped to Be Between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000

Samsung Galaxy M30s features many upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy M30 (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s price in India has been tipped
  • The smartphone was part of several leaks in the recent past
  • Galaxy M30s is said to sport a 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M30s, set to make its India debut next month with a massive 6,000mAh battery and 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup will be priced between Rs. 15,000-Rs. 20,000, industry sources told IANS on Wednesday. Samsung will also introduce two more variants of Galaxy M smartphones ahead of the festive season, sources told IANS, including the Galaxy M10s.

While Galaxy M10s will come with a larger Super-AMOLED screen, better camera and battery specifications, a new variant of Samsung Galaxy M30 is also in the works. Touted as the only device in the smartphone industry with such a huge battery at a competitive price point, Galaxy M30s will be available on Amazon (as well as the Samsung India website) like other Galaxy M series devices.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Leaked in Case Renders, Tipped to Sport 6,000mAh Battery; Galaxy A70s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance

Samsung has sold over 2 million Galaxy M smartphones in India and the new devices appear to be the South Korean giant's big bet at a time when nearly 40 percent of smartphones are being bought online in the country.

As per IANS sources, the Galaxy M30s will be powered by the new Exynos processor -- not seen on the four Galaxy M series smartphones launched so far. Samsung has so far launched Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and Galaxy M40.

Samsung Galaxy M30s India Launch Said to Be in Mid-September; Tipped to Sport 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup

The Galaxy M30s will be Samsung's key online offering during the festive season. In the second quarter (Q2) this year, Samsung closed the gap with the smartphone market leader Xiaomi on the back of its India-first strategy and a strong portfolio refresh, with Galaxy A and M series.

"The India smartphone market is increasingly driven by affordable smartphones (Rs. 7,000 - Rs. 25,000). Smartphone brands are focused on driving consumer upgrades from entry-level buyers to affordable and premium segment (over Rs 25,000) with interesting new propositions," said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung, Samsung India
Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F With 6.53-Inch AMOLED Screen Are Official: Live Updates
Samsung Galaxy M30s Price in India Tipped to Be Between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  2. Realme XT First Impressions
  3. Oppo Reno 2 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Realme XT Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  6. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Leaked in Case Renders and Hands-On Video
  7. Vivo Z1x to Launch in India on September 6 as Flipkart Exclusive
  8. ISRO Releases Fresh Set of Photos of Moon Craters Taken by Chandrayaan-2
  9. Google Pixel 4 Leaked Live Images Show Familiar Design With Thick Bezel
  10. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F With 6.53-Inch AMOLED Screen Are Official: Live Updates
  2. HP Chromebook 14 With Intel Apollo Lake Processors Launched in India Starting Rs. 23,990
  3. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Leaked in Case Renders; Hands-On Video of Dummy Unit Tips Design Details
  4. Supernova Remnants Found in Antarctic Could Be 20 Million Years Old
  5. Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Reportedly Starts Receiving Android Pie Update With August Security Patch
  6. OnePlus Music Festival Set for November 16 in India, Katy Perry to Headline the Event
  7. Samsung Galaxy M30s Price in India Tipped to Be Between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000
  8. Google Pixel 4 Leaked Hands-On Images Show Large Camera Module, Thick Top Bezel
  9. iOS 13.1 Developer Beta Released Even Before iOS 13 Leaves Beta
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30s Leaked in Case Renders, Tipped to Sport 6,000mAh Battery; Galaxy A70s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.