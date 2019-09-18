Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s With Super AMOLED Display, 15W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s With Super AMOLED Display, 15W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Both the new Galaxy M-series phones will go on sale starting September 29.

By | Updated: 18 September 2019 13:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s With Super AMOLED Display, 15W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Galaxy M30s has an Infinity-U display, while Galaxy M10s sticks with Infinity-V design

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s packs a huge 6,000mAh battery
  • The phone features a 48-megapixel primary rear camera
  • Samsung Galaxy M10s comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s were launched in India today, both of which are updated versions of two existing Galaxy M-series phones. As the name clearly, suggests, the Galaxy M30s is an updated version of the Galaxy M30 and brings upgrades such as a larger 6,000mAh battery, a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, and a faster Exynos 9611 SoC. The Galaxy M10s, on the other hand, builds over the Galaxy M10 and brings improvements such as a Super AMOLED display, bigger battery, and a fingerprint sensor for authentication. Read on for more details about the Samsung Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy M10s, including their price in India, availability, and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M30s price in India starts from 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version, while the higher-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Opal Black, Pearl White, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M10s price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It will be available in Piano Black and Stone Blue colour options. Both the phones will go on sale via Amazon.in and Samsung's official e-shop from September 29 in India - which is also when the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale kicks off. It must be noted that the aforementioned prices of the Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s are special introductory prices for the festive season.

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch full-HD (1080 x 2340 pixels) Infinity-U display with a screen-to-body ratio higher than 91 percent and a peak brightness of 420 nits. The phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy M30s' triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 5-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone's storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It packs a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.

samsung galaxy m10s Samsung Galaxy M10s

The Samsung Galaxy M10s comes equipped with a smaller 4,000mAh battery

 

Galaxy M10s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Galaxy M10s sports a 6.40-inch HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7884B processor clocked at 1.6GHz, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is further expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The phone features 13-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.9 aperture assisted by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degrees field of view, while an 8-megapixel snapper takes care of selfies and video calls. The Galaxy M10s features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy M30s Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M10s, Samsung Galaxy M10s Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M10s Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
iPhone 11 Series Battery Size, RAM Listed by TENAA, Apple Said to Be Using Intel Modems in All 3 iPhone Models
Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s With Super AMOLED Display, 15W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Review
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Price in India Revealed: Highlights
  3. OnePlus 7T Official Images Revealed, Show Off Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Mi Smart Band 4 Launched in India With Colour AMOLED Display
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019 Mobile Deals Previewed
  6. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Realme.com
  7. Traffic E-Challans: Here’s How to Pay Your Traffic Fines or Challans Online
  8. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s With AMOLED Displays Launched in India
  9. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8 vs Realme 3i vs Redmi 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition to Have 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage; Redmi K20 Series Crosses 3 Million Series Worldwide
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s With Super AMOLED Display, 15W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. iPhone 11 Series Battery Size, RAM Listed by TENAA, Apple Said to Be Using Intel Modems in All 3 iPhone Models
  4. Jio to Be Among Top 100 Brands Globally Within 3 Years: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy M30s With 6,000mAh Battery Launched; Galaxy M10s Budget Phone With Super AMOLED Panel Revealed: Highlights
  6. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series to Film in New Zealand — Naturally
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019: Motorola One Vision, Realme 3 Pro, More Mobile Deals Revealed
  8. OnePlus 7T Official Renders Revealed, Show Matte Finish, Triple Rear Cameras, and Gradient Design
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30s to Launch Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  10. HBO Max Wins US Streaming Rights for The Big Bang Theory
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.