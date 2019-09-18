Samsung Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s were launched in India today, both of which are updated versions of two existing Galaxy M-series phones. As the name clearly, suggests, the Galaxy M30s is an updated version of the Galaxy M30 and brings upgrades such as a larger 6,000mAh battery, a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, and a faster Exynos 9611 SoC. The Galaxy M10s, on the other hand, builds over the Galaxy M10 and brings improvements such as a Super AMOLED display, bigger battery, and a fingerprint sensor for authentication. Read on for more details about the Samsung Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy M10s, including their price in India, availability, and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M30s price in India starts from 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version, while the higher-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Opal Black, Pearl White, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M10s price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It will be available in Piano Black and Stone Blue colour options. Both the phones will go on sale via Amazon.in and Samsung's official e-shop from September 29 in India - which is also when the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale kicks off. It must be noted that the aforementioned prices of the Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s are special introductory prices for the festive season.

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch full-HD (1080 x 2340 pixels) Infinity-U display with a screen-to-body ratio higher than 91 percent and a peak brightness of 420 nits. The phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy M30s' triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 5-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone's storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It packs a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M10s comes equipped with a smaller 4,000mAh battery

Galaxy M10s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Galaxy M10s sports a 6.40-inch HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7884B processor clocked at 1.6GHz, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is further expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The phone features 13-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.9 aperture assisted by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degrees field of view, while an 8-megapixel snapper takes care of selfies and video calls. The Galaxy M10s features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.