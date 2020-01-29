Samsung Galaxy M30s has received a price cut in India. The phone that was launched in India in September last year is now being sold at revised pricing via all sales channels. This is the first price cut for the phone. To recall, Samsung Galaxy M30s is a mid-range smartphone and comes with features like a 6.4-inch full-HD+ screen, Exynos 9611 SoC, triple rear camera setup, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and 6,000mAh battery. Read on for details about Samsung Galaxy M30s revised pricing, availability details, and more.

Samsung Galaxy M30s price in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s price now starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. It was earlier sold at Rs. 13,999. The 6GB RAM variant of the phone can be grabbed at Rs. 14,999, down from its original pricing of Rs. 16,999. The phone is offered in Sapphire Blue and Opal Black colour options for both storage variants, whereas the 4GB RAM version can also be purchased in Pearl White colour. The phone can be ordered via Amazon and Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M30s runs on Android 9 Pie with OneUI on top. It comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Infinity-U display with a peak brightness of 420 nits. The phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the imaging front, Samsung Galaxy M30s packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 5-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field of view. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Additionally, you can expand the phone's storage via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It also packs a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.