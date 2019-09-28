Samsung Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s are now on sale in the country for Amazon Prime subscribers. The Galaxy M30s will go on sale for other consumers beginning midnight tonight via Amazon as well as Samsung's own online store. Notably, Samsung Galaxy M10s will not be available as open sale, rather Amazon will host flash sales for the phone at 12pm (noon), 4pm, and 8pm, each day throughout Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, including for Prime subscribers today.

Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s price in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s price starts from 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB version, whereas the phone's 6GB + 128GB variant is being sold at Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Opal Black, Pearl White, and Sapphire Blue colour options. Samsung Galaxy M10s, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs. 8,999 for its sole 3GB + 32GB models. It will be offered in Piano Black and Stone Blue colour options. A host of banking offers will be available for the two phones during the Amazon sale period. Amazon Great Indian Festival ends of October 4.

As mentioned, both Samsung Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s will be offered via Amazon today only for Prime subscribers.

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M30s runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI on top. It packs a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U display. The phone is powered by the company's own Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and a massive 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M30s features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on board as well. Additionally, the phone comes with a rear fingerprint sensor, 128GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Samsung Galaxy M10s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M10s also runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI on top. It features a 6.40-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7884B processor, paired with 3GB of RAM.

Among other specifications, you will get 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot (up to 512GB), a rear fingerprint sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone also comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Samsung has also packed an 8-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies.

