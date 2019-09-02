Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M30s India Launch Date Confirmed as September 18, Specifications Teased

Samsung Galaxy M30s page on Amazon India shows the smartphone will be launched at 12pm (noon) IST on September 18.

By | Updated: 2 September 2019 17:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy M30s India Launch Date Confirmed as September 18, Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Amazon India/ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications have been revealed by Amazon

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s has been in many leaks in the recent past
  • The smartphone will sport a massive 6,000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s will also have a triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy M30s has been in numerous leaks for the past few weeks, and now we have an official launch date. The Samsung Galaxy M30s will be launched in India on September 18, Amazon India has revealed with a dedicated microsite. The page reveals a few things about the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M30, including its design, its battery capacity, and the fact it sports a triple rear camera setup. In the meanwhile, an Android Enterprise Listing of the smartphone was spotted, tipping some specifications. Read on for everything Amazon has revealed about the Samsung Galaxy M30s, as well as the leaked specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M30s launch date, time, price in India (expected)

As seen on the Samsung Galaxy M30s page on Amazon India, the smartphone will be launched at 12pm (noon) IST on September 18. We can expect the launch to be live streamed on the Amazon India microsite, as well as on the Samsung India Newsroom. Late last month, IANS had cited industry sources to claim a mid-September launch date for the smartphone, and it appears the news agency got the timeline right.

To recall, Samsung launched the Galaxy M-series with the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 in January this year, while the smartphone's predecessor - the Galaxy M30 - was launched in February.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s price in India is expected to be between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000, IANS had cited industry sources to say last week. The price fits that of its predecessor, which was launched at Rs. 14,990 for its base 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and went up to Rs. 17,990 for its top end 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications

The Amazon India microsite for the Samsung Galaxy M30s reveals it will feature a 6,000mAh battery, something a recent leak had also tipped, adding it would have fast charging tech alongside.

The site also shows that the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup, with a clue that at least one sensor will feature a _8-megapixel resolution. We can expect this to be a 48-megapixel camera, something that was also tipped in a recent leak. The listing also tips the smartphone will have a "new powerful processor", once again matching previous leaks that claimed a new Exynos processor would be used for the Samsung Galaxy M30s. Another leak had claimed it would be the Exynos 9610 SoC.

As we mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy M30s page on Amazon India shows the smartphone's design, and we can see it sport an Infinity-U Display with a U-shaped notch, as well as a vertically-aligned triple rear camera setup, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The smartphone appears to have a gradient colour finish ranging from green to blue.

Coming to the Android Enterprise listing of the Samsung Galaxy M30s, we see the smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage variants, and would run Android 9.0 Pie. Nothing else is listed by the Android Enterprise site, beyond fingerprint support. An earlier spotting of the Samsung Galaxy M30s with model number SM-M307F on the Wi-Fi Alliance site had also tipped Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity with 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band support.

Samsung Galaxy M30s India Launch Date Confirmed as September 18, Specifications Teased
