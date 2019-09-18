Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M30s, an updated version of the Galaxy M30, in India today. The company has already confirmed that the Galaxy M30s will sport a Super AMOLED display and will be powered by the new Exynos 9611 SoC. Another highlight of the Galaxy M30 will be its huge battery, which has also been confirmed to be a 6,000mAh unit, one of the largest we've seen on a smartphone lately. We also know that the phone will have a familiar design with a waterdrop notch and triple rear cameras, thanks to the official teasers. Here's everything you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy M30s launch today.

Samsung Galaxy M30s launch time, live stream, expected price

The Samsung Galaxy M30s launch event kicks off at 12 noon (IST). Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we post live updates for the Galaxy M30s launch event in India. You can also choose to get notified about the launch by registering on the official Samsung website and the dedicated Amazon microsite.

As far as pricing goes, Galaxy M30s will reportedly be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000. The aforementioned price margin might accommodate multiple variants of the Galaxy M30s. The leaked price range of the Galaxy M30s falls close to the asking price of its predecessor, which was launched at Rs. 14,990 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 17,990 for the top-end 6GB + 128GB variant. The Galaxy M30s will be available via Amazon.in following its launch.

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications

Samsung has already confirmed some key specs of the Galaxy M30s ahead of its launch. The phone will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display that will draw power from a huge 6,000mAh battery. The phone will employ by the new Exynos 9611 SoC, an upgraded version of the Exynos 9610 SoC that ticks inside the Galaxy A50. It will also pack triple rear cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

As per the Android Enterprise listing of the Galaxy M30s, it will be available in 64GB and 128GB storage variants paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM respectively, while One UI based on Android Pie will handle things on the software side. The phone will reportedly sport a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 lens, assisted by a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. Selfies and video calls on the Galaxy M30s will reportedly be handled by a 24-megapixel front camera.

