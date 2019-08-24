Samsung Galaxy M30s a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup is all set to launch in India in mid-September, with Samsung India attempting to the ride on the success of its online-exclusive Galaxy M-series, as per IANS sources. The Galaxy M30s will be powered by the new Exynos processor -- not seen on the four Galaxy M series smartphones launched so far, industry sources told IANS on Saturday.

Keeping up with the trend, Samsung Galaxy M30s will house a powerful triple rear camera system with 48-megapixel primary sensor, IANS sources added, taking big on Redmi K20 Pro, Mi A3, and Realme 5 Pro - all latest rival devices with 48-megapixel rear camera system.

Another key highlight of the new Galaxy M30s will be an industry-first battery.

"Samsung has gone for industry-leading battery capacity for the new smartphone. Galaxy M30s will also support fast charging," sources told IANS. The Galaxy M series, Samsung's exclusive range of online smartphones, was launched earlier this year and has seen a great adoption in the mid-range price segment.

Galaxy M30s will be Samsung's key online offering during the festive season. Samsung has so far launched Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and Galaxy M40. All four smartphones are sold through Amazon and Samsung.com.

In the second quarter (Q2) this year, Samsung closed the gap with the smartphone market leader Xiaomi on the back of its India-first strategy and a strong portfolio refresh, with Galaxy A and M series.

"The India smartphone market is increasingly driven by affordable smartphones (Rs. 7,000 - Rs./ 25,000). Smartphone brands are focused on driving consumer upgrades from entry-level buyers to affordable and premium segment (over Rs 25,000) with interesting new propositions," said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).