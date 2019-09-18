Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M30s India Launch Today, Features 6,000mAh Battery: Live Updates

Samsung Galaxy M30s features a massive 6,000mAh battery as its biggest highlight.

By | Updated: 18 September 2019 11:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M30s India Launch Today, Features 6,000mAh Battery: Live Updates

Samsung Galaxy M30s price in India is expected to be under Rs. 20,000

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s launch event begins at 12pm IST
  • Galaxy M30s sports a huge 6,000mAh battery
  • Galaxy M30s price in India could be under Rs. 20,000

Samsung Galaxy M30s price in India is expected to be revealed at an event scheduled to be held at 12pm IST on September 18. As the name suggests, Samsung Galaxy M30s is likely to be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M30 smartphone. The best Samsung Galaxy M30s specification appears to be its 6000mAh battery, which the company has already confirmed. The official Samsung teasers have also confirmed a waterdrop style notch and triple rear cameras. If that got you excited about this new Samsung smartphone, you're in the right place to keep track of all official announcements as they're made.

Here's how to watch Samsung Galaxy M30s launch event live.

 

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M30s will feature a 6.4-inch Infinity-U display with a Super AMOLED panel, which has already been confirmed. As we already mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy M30s will ship with a massive 6,000mAh battery. It's expected to be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC, which is an upgraded version of the Exynos 9610 chip that we've seen in the Samsung Galaxy A50. Official teasers have confirmed a triple rear camera setup, a single front camera, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Another leak has hinted that the Samsung Galaxy M30s is likely to be available in two variants — 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature One UI based on Android 9 Pie. It's expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera.

Samsung Galaxy M30s price in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s price in India 2019 has not been announced yet but it is expected to be under Rs. 20,000. Until it's officially announced feel free to guess the price of Samsung Galaxy M30s.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy M30s price in India, Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications, Samsung, Amazon India, Amazon
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
HBO Max Wins US Streaming Rights for The Big Bang Theory
OnePlus 7T Official Renders Revealed, Show Matte Finish, Triple Rear Cameras, and Gradient Design
Samsung Galaxy M30s India Launch Today, Features 6,000mAh Battery: Live Updates
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Review
  2. Mi Smart Band 4 Launched in India With Colour AMOLED Display
  3. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Realme.com
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019 Mobile Deals Previewed
  5. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV: Everything We Know So Far
  6. OnePlus 7T Official Images Revealed, Show Off Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Government Launches Web Portal to Find Your Lost or Stolen Mobile Phone
  8. Vivo Nex 3 With 64-Megapixel Camera, 5G-Enabled Variant Launched
  9. Vu Ultra Android TV Range Announced as Amazon Exclusive
  10. Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8 vs Realme 3i vs Redmi 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series to Film in New Zealand — Naturally
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019: Motorola One Vision, Realme 3 Pro, More Mobile Deals Revealed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30s India Launch Today, Features 6,000mAh Battery: Live Updates
  4. OnePlus 7T Official Renders Revealed, Show Matte Finish, Triple Rear Cameras, and Gradient Design
  5. Samsung Galaxy M30s to Launch Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. HBO Max Wins US Streaming Rights for The Big Bang Theory
  7. Facebook, London Police Partner to Track Terror Livestreams
  8. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  9. Apple Invests $250 Million in iPhone Glass Supplier Corning
  10. Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro Live Leaks Reveal Design, Detailed Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.