Samsung Galaxy M30s price in India is expected to be revealed at an event scheduled to be held at 12pm IST on September 18. As the name suggests, Samsung Galaxy M30s is likely to be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M30 smartphone. The best Samsung Galaxy M30s specification appears to be its 6000mAh battery, which the company has already confirmed. The official Samsung teasers have also confirmed a waterdrop style notch and triple rear cameras. If that got you excited about this new Samsung smartphone, you're in the right place to keep track of all official announcements as they're made.

Here's how to watch Samsung Galaxy M30s launch event live.

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M30s will feature a 6.4-inch Infinity-U display with a Super AMOLED panel, which has already been confirmed. As we already mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy M30s will ship with a massive 6,000mAh battery. It's expected to be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC, which is an upgraded version of the Exynos 9610 chip that we've seen in the Samsung Galaxy A50. Official teasers have confirmed a triple rear camera setup, a single front camera, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Another leak has hinted that the Samsung Galaxy M30s is likely to be available in two variants — 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature One UI based on Android 9 Pie. It's expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera.

Samsung Galaxy M30s price in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s price in India 2019 has not been announced yet but it is expected to be under Rs. 20,000. Until it's officially announced feel free to guess the price of Samsung Galaxy M30s.