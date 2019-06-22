Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M30 Variant With Exynos 9610 SoC Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Debut as Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30 Variant With Exynos 9610 SoC Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Debut as Galaxy M30s

The phone was listed on the benchmarking platform’s database running Android Pie.

By | Updated: 22 June 2019 16:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M30 Variant With Exynos 9610 SoC Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Debut as Galaxy M30s

The alleged Galaxy M30s carried the model number SM-M307F.

Highlights
  • There is no word on the launch date of Galaxy M30s as of now
  • The phone will bring a major upgrade in the SoC department
  • It is expected to sport triple rear cameras like the Galaxy M30

It was recently reported that Samsung was already working on a new variant of the Galaxy M30, which was launched in February this year. Well, it appears that the upcoming Galaxy M30 variant is inching closer to its official launch after being spotted on a benchmarking platform. Purportedly called the Galaxy M30s, the phone has paid a visit to Geekbench packing 4GB of RAM. It was caught running Android 9 Pie, an upgrade over the Galaxy M30, which was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo and was later upgraded to Android Pie.

The Galaxy M30 variant, carrying the model number SM-M307F, was spotted on Geekbench with the Exynos 9610 SoC under the hood. Now, this is a notable upgrade as the vanilla Galaxy M30 is powered by the slower Exynos 7904 SoC. On the other hand, the Exynos 9610 is clocked at a peak 2.3GHz and has a more powerful GPU in the form of Mali-G72 MP3.

The phone, which might be unveiled carrying the Galaxy M30s moniker, was spotted packing 4GB of RAM. But considering the fact that Samsung launched a 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy M30 as well, we expect the Galaxy M30s to receive a similar treatment.

As for the benchmark scores, the phone scored 1,680 and 5,211 on Geekbench 4 single and multi-core tests. The scores are significantly higher than what the Exynos 7904 inside the Galaxy M30 could manage on Geekbench in our Galaxy M30 review. There are no additional details available right now about the Galaxy M30s, its camera hardware, or the other upgrades it might bring to the table.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Exynos 9610, Geekbench
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Elon Musk Forecasts Grim Future of Human Race
Samsung Galaxy M30 Variant With Exynos 9610 SoC Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Debut as Galaxy M30s
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M40 Review
  2. Horns Are Growing on Young People's Skulls Due to Phone Use: Research
  3. Is the Samsung Galaxy M40 Good Enough to Beat Redmi Note 7 Pro?
  4. DTH Subscribers Are Saving Money With TRAI’s New Rules, Government Says
  5. Amazon, Toshiba Launch Low-Cost Fire TV Televisions With Dolby Vision
  6. Sony WI-C310, WI-C200 Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Launched in India
  7. Poco F1 Price in India Slashed Once Again, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999
  8. BSNL Offering Free Access to Hotstar Premium With Its New Broadband Plan
  9. Gmail Dark Mode Spotted in Latest Android App, Tips Imminent Launch
  10. Intel to Cut 9th Gen, 8th Gen Core CPU Prices by Up to 15 Percent: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.