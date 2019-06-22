It was recently reported that Samsung was already working on a new variant of the Galaxy M30, which was launched in February this year. Well, it appears that the upcoming Galaxy M30 variant is inching closer to its official launch after being spotted on a benchmarking platform. Purportedly called the Galaxy M30s, the phone has paid a visit to Geekbench packing 4GB of RAM. It was caught running Android 9 Pie, an upgrade over the Galaxy M30, which was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo and was later upgraded to Android Pie.

The Galaxy M30 variant, carrying the model number SM-M307F, was spotted on Geekbench with the Exynos 9610 SoC under the hood. Now, this is a notable upgrade as the vanilla Galaxy M30 is powered by the slower Exynos 7904 SoC. On the other hand, the Exynos 9610 is clocked at a peak 2.3GHz and has a more powerful GPU in the form of Mali-G72 MP3.

The phone, which might be unveiled carrying the Galaxy M30s moniker, was spotted packing 4GB of RAM. But considering the fact that Samsung launched a 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy M30 as well, we expect the Galaxy M30s to receive a similar treatment.

As for the benchmark scores, the phone scored 1,680 and 5,211 on Geekbench 4 single and multi-core tests. The scores are significantly higher than what the Exynos 7904 inside the Galaxy M30 could manage on Geekbench in our Galaxy M30 review. There are no additional details available right now about the Galaxy M30s, its camera hardware, or the other upgrades it might bring to the table.