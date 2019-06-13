Technology News

Samsung Galaxy M30 SM-M307F Variant in the Works: Report

The new variant of the Galaxy M30 could sport a new processor

By | Updated: 13 June 2019 19:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy M30 SM-M307F Variant in the Works: Report

Samsung Galaxy M30 was launched in India in February

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M30 was launched earlier this year
  • New variant said to bear an SM-M307F model number
  • The upcoming device will have the same storage options

Samsung has been aggressive with its Galaxy M-series of smartphones in India. It currently consists of the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and the recently launched Galaxy M40. This smartphone series was targeted at millennials, and it is now being reported that Samsung is working on adding a new version of the Galaxy M30 to add to the existing series. The original Galaxy M30 was launched 4 months ago and the upcoming device is said to be a variant of the device instead of a full-fledged successor.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung is working on a smartphone with SM-M307F as the model number. The existing Galaxy M30 has the SM-M305F model number so it is possible that the upcoming phone is just a new variant. Samsung is also said to be working on similar variants for the Galaxy A-series, and new variants of the Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy A70 are expected to be in development.

At the moment, it is hard to say how the upcoming Galaxy M30 will differ from the original mode. The existing Samsung Galaxy M30 is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC and comes in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants. It comes with Samsung Experience 9.5 running on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. The 4GB RAM variant of the Galaxy M30 is priced at Rs. 14,990 and the 6GB RAM variant retails for Rs. 17,990.

It is unknown what improvement the upcoming Galaxy M30 will have over the existing smartphone. It could get different cameras or a different processor, Samsung could also launch the new M30 with its latest One UI on top of Android 9 Pie. But all of this is speculation at the moment. However, it is known that the new device will get 64GB and 128GB of storage, similar to the Galaxy M30.

Since there is no information about the smartphone, we will have to hang back and wait for Samsung to unveil this device.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M30
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

Samsung Galaxy M30 SM-M307F Variant in the Works: Report
