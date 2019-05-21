Samsung Galaxy M30 is all set to go on sale once again in India today, via Amazon India and the Samsung Online Shop. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST, and the users must register beforehand to ensure smoother checkout. The phone's price in India starts at Rs. 14,990, and its key features include a 5,000mAh battery, octa-core Exynos 7904 processor, a triple rear camera setup that comprises of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel ultra wide angle camera.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India starts at Rs. 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 17,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant. It is available in Gradation Black and Gradation Blue colour options. The smartphone will be available through Amazon India and Samsung Online Shop at 12pm (noon) IST today. The smartphone was launched in India back in February and since been regularly offered via flash sales.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M30 (Review) runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience v9.5 on top. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M30 is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7904 processor paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

On the imaging front, the Samsung Galaxy M30 packs a triple rear camera setup that comprises of a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel ultra wide angle lens with a 123-degree Field-of-View (FOV) and an f/2.2 aperture. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor that has support for selfie focus.

Additionally, the Galaxy M30 packs up to 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The Galaxy M-series smartphone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and also has support for fast charging facilitated by the bundled 15W charger. Samsung claims that the Galaxy M30 will easily last a full day and can be topped up at thrice the speed compared to a 5W charger via the USB Type-C port.

