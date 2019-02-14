After a successful launch of two India-first Galaxy M-Series smartphones in India in January, Samsung is geared up to launch the Galaxy M30 for a starting price of Rs. 15,000 in February. Industry sources told IANS on Thursday that the sale of Galaxy M30 with a triple rear-camera system and a massive 5,000mAh battery will begin in the first week of March. The company currently offers two Galaxy M-Series phones — Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 – in the country, which would make the Samsung Galaxy M30 the third member of the series.

Samsung M30 price in India and specifications

Samsung will bring Super-AMOLED Infinity V display to the Galaxy M30, making it a power-packed offering for young millennials. The phone will powered by the latest Exynos 7904 processor. The Galaxy M30 is believed to come in 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant. The device is also likely to have a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Samsung India in January launched Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 smartphones at a starting price of Rs. 10,990 and Rs. 7,990, respectively, to take on Xiaomi's budget Redmi-Series in the country. The Galaxy M20 is priced at Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant, whereas the 3GB+32GB variant costs Rs. 10,990. On the other hand, the Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs. 7,990 for the 2GB+16GB.

Both the phones were a complete sell-out on Amazon India on February 5, making an "unprecedented" first day sale record for the South Korean tech giant. The company has held three flash sales for the two phones since and the fourth one is scheduled for today on Amazon India and Samsung Online Shop.

Written with inputs from IANS