Samsung expanded its India-first Galaxy M Series by launching the Galaxy M30 a week ago. Now, the phone is all set to go on sale for the first time today on Amazon.in and Samsung Online Shop. The sale will begin at 12pm (Noon) IST, and the company will be providing a number of launch offers. Key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy M30 include triple rear cameras, gradient back panel, a large Super AMOLED display, and a beefy 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is the most expensive of the company's Galaxy M Series smartphones so far. Other phones in the lineup are the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Samsung Galaxy M20. Samsung has priced the Galaxy M30 starting Rs. 14,990 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The higher-end model of the phone, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, carries a price tag of Rs. 17,990. As we mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy M30 will be available from the Samsung Online Shop and Amazon.in at 12pm IST (Noon) today. It will be offered in Gradation Black and Gradation Blue colour options.

Launch offers on the Samsung Online Ship include EMI options, Jio double data offer, and an exchange offer. Amazon is offering a 5 percent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit card EMI transactions, Jio double data offer, and no-cost EMI offer (up to 6 months).

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications, key features

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy M30 boots Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience v9.5 out-of-the-box. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M30 is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7904 processor paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Galaxy M30 packs up to 128GB of inbuilt storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).



In the imaging department, it packs a triple rear camera setup that comprises of a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 123-degree Field-of-View (FOV) and an f/2.2 aperture. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor that has support for selfie focus.

The phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging facilitated by the bundled 15W charger. Additionally, there is a rear fingerprint scanner and a Face Unlock support. Samsung Galaxy M30 packs Widevine L1 certification, which means the users can stream HD content from services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

