Samsung has today expanded its portfolio of Galaxy M-Series smartphones by launching the Samsung Galaxy M30. Just like its Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 siblings, the new Samsung smartphone is an online-exclusive offering and brings some attractive features to the table such as triple rear cameras, a large Super AMOLED display, and a beefy 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. All that hardware is encased in a body with gradient design and will be up for through exclusively from Amazon.in and Samsung's e-shop from March 7, 2019 onwards. The Samsung Galaxy M30 will be competing with the likes of the upcoming Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Nokia 6 Plus, and Honor 10 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India starts Rs. 14,990 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The higher-end model of the Samsung Galaxy M30, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, carries a price tag of Rs. 17,990. The Samsung Galaxy M30 comes in Gradation Black and Gradation Blue colour options. The Samsung M30 - the most expensive of the Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones so far, which include the Samsung M10 and Samsung M20 - will be available from the Samsung e-shop and Amazon.in at 12pm IST (Noon) on March 7, the company announced.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is a dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone that boots Samsung Experience v9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Samsung has promised that it will soon announce the Android Pie rollout schedule for the Galaxy M30, alongside the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20. The new Samsung offering packs a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M30 is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7904 processor paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Samsung Galaxy M30 camera

In the imaging department, it packs a triple rear camera setup that comprises of a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel ultra wide angle lens with a 123-degree Field-of-View (FOV) and an f/2.2 aperture. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor that has support for selfie focus. The Galaxy M30 packs up to 128GB of inbuilt storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Samsung Galaxy M30 bears a triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy M30 battery & other features

The latest Galaxy M-series smartphone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and also has support for fast charging facilitated by the bundled 15W charger. Samsung claims that the Galaxy M30 will easily last a full day and can be topped up at thrice the speed compared to a 5W charger via the USB Type-C port. It bears a rear fingerprint scanner, and a Face Unlock feature. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with Widevine L1 certification, which means users can stream HD content from services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime videos.