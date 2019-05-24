Samsung has finally revealed when it plans to roll out the Android 9 Pie update for its Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 smartphones in India. Part of the company's Galaxy M-series, the smartphones currently run on the dated Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with Samsung Experience UI on top. The company has now said that the Android 9 Pie update for Galaxy M-series smartphones will start rolling out beginning June 3. Samsung has also noted the Pie update will improve the performance of the smartphones.

In a press note issued earlier today, Samsung stated that it is getting closer to releasing the much-anticipated Android Pie update for Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 smartphones. As we mentioned earlier, the Pie update for the three phones will start rolling out on June 3 in the country.

Samsung says the update will bring important improvements and security patches to the Galaxy M-series phones. The company has not shared the complete changelog of the update, but we can expect to see adaptive battery, adaptive brightness, app actions, app timers, and more.

To recall, Samsung introduced the India-first Galaxy M-series in January this year with the launch of Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. The third Galaxy M30 smartphone debuted in February.

The company is now reportedly preparing to launch a Galaxy M40 smartphone in the country. The phone is said to be coming with 128GB of onboard storage, 5,000mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC. A recent report indicated the phone's price tag to be around Rs. 25,000.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 smartphones come with features like octa-core processor, waterdrop-style notch, dual-SIM VoLTE support, and Android 8.1 Oreo. All three smartphones are sold via Amazon.in and Samsung Online Shop in the country.