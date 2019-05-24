Technology News

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Receive Android Pie Update Starting June 3

Samsung says the update will bring latest security patches, improvements to Galaxy M-series phones.

By | Updated: 24 May 2019 13:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Receive Android Pie Update Starting June 3

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 currently run on Android 8.1 Oreo

Highlights
  • Samsung has introduced Galaxy M-series in January this year
  • The M-series currently includes three smartphones
  • Samsung is preparing to launch a fourth model

Samsung has finally revealed when it plans to roll out the Android 9 Pie update for its Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 smartphones in India. Part of the company's Galaxy M-series, the smartphones currently run on the dated Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with Samsung Experience UI on top. The company has now said that the Android 9 Pie update for Galaxy M-series smartphones will start rolling out beginning June 3. Samsung has also noted the Pie update will improve the performance of the smartphones.

In a press note issued earlier today, Samsung stated that it is getting closer to releasing the much-anticipated Android Pie update for Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 smartphones. As we mentioned earlier, the Pie update for the three phones will start rolling out on June 3 in the country.

Samsung says the update will bring important improvements and security patches to the Galaxy M-series phones. The company has not shared the complete changelog of the update, but we can expect to see adaptive battery, adaptive brightness, app actions, app timers, and more.

To recall, Samsung introduced the India-first Galaxy M-series in January this year with the launch of Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. The third Galaxy M30 smartphone debuted in February.

The company is now reportedly preparing to launch a Galaxy M40 smartphone in the country. The phone is said to be coming with 128GB of onboard storage, 5,000mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC. A recent report indicated the phone's price tag to be around Rs. 25,000.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 smartphones come with features like octa-core processor, waterdrop-style notch, dual-SIM VoLTE support, and Android 8.1 Oreo. All three smartphones are sold via Amazon.in and Samsung Online Shop in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, crisp display
  • Good battery life
  • Up-to-date specifications
  • Bad
  • Advertising on lock screen and spammy notifications
  • Disappointing cameras
  • Gets slightly warm under stress
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M20 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 7904
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design with a small notch
  • Ultra-wide angle photography is fun
  • Very good battery life
  • Dual-VoLTE standby
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Pre-installed bloatware
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Slow charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M10 review
Display6.22-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 7870
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Gets slightly warm after gaming
  • Dated Android version
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M30 review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 7904
Front Camera16-megapixel
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M10, Samsung Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy M30, Android Pie, Samsung
