Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Discounts and Offers Listed on Amazon India

The Samsung Galaxy M40’s Cocktail Orange variant is also up for grabs.

By | Updated: 22 July 2019 11:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Discounts and Offers Listed on Amazon India

The Galaxy M-series phones can be purchased with no-cost EMI and banking discounts in tow

Highlights
  • Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI and exchange on the phones
  • Galaxy M40 and Galaxy M10’s base variant have not been discounted
  • Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone customer benefits are available on Galaxy M40

Samsung is conducting a sale on the Galaxy M-series phones on Amazon India, as part of which, the Samsung Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy M10, and the Samsung Galaxy M30 are being offered at discounted prices. Additionally, banking discounts, exchange offers, and telecom subscriber benefits are also available on the aforementioned phones as well as the Samsung Galaxy M40. It must also be noted that the Cocktail Orange variant of the Samsung Galaxy M40, which was launched in India earlier this month, is also up for grabs from Amazon.

Starting with the price cuts, the Samsung Galaxy M30 has received a price cut worth Rs. 1,000 on both of its storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which was launched in India carrying a price tag of Rs. 14,990, is now available at Rs. 13,990 on Amazon.

Additionally, the higher-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant can now be purchased for Rs. 16,990, down from its original asking price of Rs. 17,990. In addition to the price cut, Samsung is offering no-cost EMI and an exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,800 on both variants of the phones. Additionally, an instant discount worth Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions is also on the table.

 

The Samsung Galaxy M20, whose base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant was launched in India for Rs. 10,990, can currently be purchased for Rs. 9,990 from Amazon. On the other hand, the phone's 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is currently going for Rs. 11,990, down from its initial launch price of Rs. 12,990.

Exchange discount worth up to Rs. 7,800, no-cost EMI, and an instant discount Rs. 1,500 is available on the Samsung Galaxy M20 for ICICI Bank customers. The Samsung Galaxy M10's 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage variant, which was launched in India priced at Rs. 8,990 alongside the Samsung Galaxy M20, can currently be purchased for Rs. 7,990.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is currently going for its original asking price of Rs. 19,990 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, buyers can still avail up to Rs. 7,800 as exchange discount, no-cost EMI, and Rs. 1,500 instant banking discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit EMI transactions. As mentioned above, the Cocktail Orange variant of the Samsung Galaxy M40 is also up for sale on Amazon.

As for telecom subscriber offers, Jio customers can avail the double data benefits on the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid plans. Vodafone subscribers will cashback worth Rs. 3,750 on recharge of Rs. 255 that will be granted in the form of Rs. 75 discount coupons for up to 50 recharges. Moreover, customers will get extra 0.5GB data per day for up to 18 months. Airtel will also offer double data benefit on the Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plans for a period of 10 months.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Modern design
  • Excellent battery life
  • Up-to-date software
  • Good app and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Runs hot when gaming
  • Strictly average camera quality
  • Hybrid dual-SIM tray
  • No headphone socket
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M40 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera32-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Gets slightly warm after gaming
  • Dated Android version
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M30 review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 7904
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Amazon, Samsung Galaxy M30, Samsung Galaxy M30 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy M20 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M20 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M10, Samsung Galaxy M10 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M10 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M40, Samsung Galaxy M40 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M40 Price in India
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Screen Protectors Leaked; Renders Also Surface Based on Initial Leaks
Twitter Blocks Accounts of Iranian State Media Outlets
Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Discounts and Offers Listed on Amazon India
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  2. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debut in India
  3. Redmi K20 and K20 Pro Won't Have ‘Ad-Supported Monetisation’: What It Means
  4. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Discounted by Up To Rs. 1,000 on Amazon
  5. Redmi K20 Review
  6. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  7. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  8. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  9. Is Realme 3i the New Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000?
  10. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 710 Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Finds Cheap Way Out of Multibillion-Dollar 'Wi-Spy' Suit
  2. TikTok Parent ByteDance to Set Up Data Centre in India
  3. Twitter Blocks Accounts of Iranian State Media Outlets
  4. Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Discounts and Offers Listed on Amazon India
  5. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Screen Protectors Leaked; Renders Also Surface Based on Initial Leaks
  6. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission Launch Countdown Remains Smooth: ISRO
  7. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  8. Reliance Jio to Focus on Subscriber Numbers Not Tariffs
  9. Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live Stream: Lift-Off Time, How to Watch Mission Launch Live on Mobile, PC
  10. Marvel’s What If...? Casts Jeffrey Wright, Reveals Extended MCU Voice Cast, to Release in Summer 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.