Samsung is conducting a sale on the Galaxy M-series phones on Amazon India, as part of which, the Samsung Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy M10, and the Samsung Galaxy M30 are being offered at discounted prices. Additionally, banking discounts, exchange offers, and telecom subscriber benefits are also available on the aforementioned phones as well as the Samsung Galaxy M40. It must also be noted that the Cocktail Orange variant of the Samsung Galaxy M40, which was launched in India earlier this month, is also up for grabs from Amazon.

Starting with the price cuts, the Samsung Galaxy M30 has received a price cut worth Rs. 1,000 on both of its storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which was launched in India carrying a price tag of Rs. 14,990, is now available at Rs. 13,990 on Amazon.

Additionally, the higher-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant can now be purchased for Rs. 16,990, down from its original asking price of Rs. 17,990. In addition to the price cut, Samsung is offering no-cost EMI and an exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,800 on both variants of the phones. Additionally, an instant discount worth Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions is also on the table.

The Samsung Galaxy M20, whose base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant was launched in India for Rs. 10,990, can currently be purchased for Rs. 9,990 from Amazon. On the other hand, the phone's 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is currently going for Rs. 11,990, down from its initial launch price of Rs. 12,990.

Exchange discount worth up to Rs. 7,800, no-cost EMI, and an instant discount Rs. 1,500 is available on the Samsung Galaxy M20 for ICICI Bank customers. The Samsung Galaxy M10's 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage variant, which was launched in India priced at Rs. 8,990 alongside the Samsung Galaxy M20, can currently be purchased for Rs. 7,990.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is currently going for its original asking price of Rs. 19,990 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, buyers can still avail up to Rs. 7,800 as exchange discount, no-cost EMI, and Rs. 1,500 instant banking discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit EMI transactions. As mentioned above, the Cocktail Orange variant of the Samsung Galaxy M40 is also up for sale on Amazon.

As for telecom subscriber offers, Jio customers can avail the double data benefits on the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid plans. Vodafone subscribers will cashback worth Rs. 3,750 on recharge of Rs. 255 that will be granted in the form of Rs. 75 discount coupons for up to 50 recharges. Moreover, customers will get extra 0.5GB data per day for up to 18 months. Airtel will also offer double data benefit on the Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plans for a period of 10 months.

