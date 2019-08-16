Samsung Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20 have received discounts in India. Both Amazon.in and Samsung's online are showing the discounts. Customers can also avail exchange discounts. The latest development comes just days after Amazon.in concluded its Freedom Sale in the country. The annual sale had offered the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20 with similar discounted prices. To recall, the Galaxy M20 was launched in the Indian market back in late January -- alongside the Galaxy M10, while the Galaxy M30 debuted a month later. All these three Galaxy M-series were launched with Samsung Experience 9.5 UX on top of Android Oreo, though they received an update to Android Pie-based One UI recently.

As per the listings on Amazon.in and Samsung's online store, the Samsung Galaxy M30 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 13,990, down from the launch price of Rs. 14,990. The Galaxy M30 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, on the other hand, is discounted from Rs. 17,990 to Rs. 16,990.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is available at Rs. 9,990, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available at Rs. 11,990. The smartphone was launched with a starting price of Rs. 10,990 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM option with 64GB storage debuted at Rs. 12,990.

Amazon.in is also offering a five percent instant discount on purchases made through ICICI Bank credit or debit EMI transactions. Furthermore, both Amazon.in and Samsung's online store are offering the option to avail exchange discounts in lieu of old smartphones.

Samsung's online store was also showing a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Galaxy M10 at the time of filing this story. However, it wasn't available once we clicked on the particular model from the listing.

Notably, the Galaxy M-series discounts come just ahead of the new launches by Samsung's Chinese rivals Realme and Xiaomi. While Realme is launching the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro as its new budget phones on August 20, Xiaomi is launching the Mi A3 on August 21. All these three phones are expected to be available as a competitor against the Galaxy M-series phones in the country.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.