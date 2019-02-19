Samsung Galaxy M30 is set to launch in India on February 27, the company confirmed on Monday. The South Korean company also revealed that unlike the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 that both featured Infinity-V Display panels, the Galaxy M30 will come with an Infinity-U Display. The display panel on the new model will also be the Super AMOLED one -- unlike the LCD panel available on the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. The company also mentioned the display size of the Galaxy M30.

Samsung Mobile India's official Twitter account on Monday revealed that it is set to launch the Galaxy M30 in India on February 27. The launch is set for 6pm IST on February 27 -- notably, just a day before the India launch of the Redmi Note 7.

Alongside revealing the release date, Samsung in the same tweet specifies that the Galaxy M30 will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED panel featuring the Infinity-U Display design. This comes as an upgrade over the LCD panels available on the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 models that both were launched last month. Samsung also provided an Infinity-V Display design on the previous Galaxy M-series models.

An official render posted along with the latest tweet confirms the presence of a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy M30. It also highlights the fingerprint sensor at the back of the device. Furthermore, the upcoming model is expected to go on sale through Amazon.in and Samsung India Online Shop.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications (expected)

Specifications of the Galaxy M30 aren't confirmed yet. However, a previous report claimed that the phone will be powered by Exynos 7904 SoC and will pack 4GB of RAM. The rear camera setup is said to have a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.9 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor comprising an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with the same f/2.2 lens. The Galaxy M30 is rumoured to have a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with f/2.0 lens and come with a massive, 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India (expected)

A report by IANS last week said that the Samsung Galaxy M30 would carry a price tag starting at Rs. 15,000. The sales of the new model are likely to begin in the first week of March.

That being said, Samsung is apparently set to give a tough competition to Xiaomi that is set to launch its Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28. The USP of the Redmi Note 7 is its 48-megapixel rear camera.

Apart from Galaxy M30, Samsung India is also busy preparing for the launch of the next-generation Galaxy A-Series phones. The company recently told Reuters that it will launch the first phone in the revamped Galaxy A-Series in March.