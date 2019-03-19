Samsung Galaxy M30 is all set to go on sale for the third time in India today at 12pm (Noon). It is the last Galaxy M-series smartphone that is still being sold via flash sale model in the country. Samsung is already offering the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10, which were launched before the Galaxy M30, via open sale. The Galaxy M30 will be available via Amazon India and Samsung Online Shop. It is a mid-range smartphone and comes with features like triple rear camera setup, Infinity-U screen, and 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India, offers

Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India starts at Rs 14,990 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 17,990. Today's sale will begin at 12pm (Noon) and as we mentioned earlier, the phone will be sold via Amazon.in and Samsung Online Shop.

Samsung Galaxy M30 Launch offers include no-cost EMI options, total damage protection at Rs. 1,119, and Jio double data offer that enables savings of up to Rs. 3,110.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30 sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs on dated Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience v9.5 and is powered by octa-core Exynos 7904 processor paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is also up to 128GB of onboard storage as well as a microSD card slot (up to 512GB) in the smartphone.

Among other specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support, rear fingerprint sensor, and Face Unlock support. In terms of the imaging capabilities, Samsung has included three cameras on the back, including a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens with a 123-degree Field-of-View (FOV). The company has also packed a 16-megapixel front shooter with support for selfie focus.

