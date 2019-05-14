Samsung Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20 will be going on sale in India today, via Amazon India and the Samsung Online Shop. Part of the company's India-first Galaxy M-series, the Samsung Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20 were launched early this year and are both targeted at millennials. Both the smartphones are powered by Samsung's own Exynos processors, and feature massive 5,000mAh batteries. Read on for the Samsung Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20 price in India, flash sale details, specifications, and more.

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India starts Rs. 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 17,990 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant. It is available in Gradation Black and Gradation Blue colour options. The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India and Samsung Online Shop at 12pm (noon) IST on Tuesday, May 14. It was launched in India back in February.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India starts at Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. Just like the Galaxy M30, the Galaxy M20 will also go on sale via Amazon India and the Samsung Online Shop at 12pm (noon) IST. It will be available in Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue colour options. It was launched in India back in January.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M30 (Review) runs Samsung Experience v9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M30 is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7904 processor paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In the imaging department, the Samsung Galaxy M30 packs a triple rear camera setup that comprises of a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel ultra wide angle lens with a 123-degree Field-of-View (FOV) and an f/2.2 aperture. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor that has support for selfie focus. The Galaxy M30 packs up to 128GB of inbuilt storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

The latest Galaxy M-series smartphone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and also has support for fast charging facilitated by the bundled 15W charger. Samsung claims that the Galaxy M30 will easily last a full day and can be topped up at thrice the speed compared to a 5W charger via the USB Type-C port. It bears a rear fingerprint scanner, and a Face Unlock feature. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with Widevine L1 certification, which means users can stream HD content from services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime videos.

Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M20 (Review) also runs Android 8.1 Oreo based on Samsung Experience 9.5 UX, but it features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display along with an 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options and Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.

For images and videos, there is a dual rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor -- sporting an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. An 8-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture is available at the front.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

The Galaxy M20 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). There is a fingerprint sensor at the back, and the phone also comes with a face unlock feature. Besides, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via USB Type-C.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.