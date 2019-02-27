Samsung Galaxy M30 is all set to be launched in India today, with Samsung having announced a 6pm launch time. The third phone in the India-first Samsung Galaxy M Series, the Galaxy M30 follows the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10. The South Korean company has revealed that the Galaxy M30 will sport a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display, a triple rear camera setup with an ultra-wide angle lens, and that it will boast of a 5,000mAh battery that will come with a 15W fast charger. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 9 Pie with the company's Samsung Experience user interface. Read on to know more about the Samsung Galaxy M30's expected price and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India is tipped to start at Rs. 15,000, as per a report by IANS citing industry sources. To put that in perspective, the Samsung Galaxy M20 price starts at Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB RAM variant costs Rs. 12,990. The Samsung Galaxy M10 on the other hand is priced at Rs. 7,990 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, while the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,990.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications (expected)

As for the expected specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M30 is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and include an Exynos 7904 SoC - the same as the Galaxy M20's processor - coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. Dimensions are said to be 159x75.1x8.4mm, while the Galaxy M30 is said to weigh 175 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M30 camera

The Samsung Galaxy M30's triple rear camera setup is said to have a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.9 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a f/2.2 lens.

The Galaxy M30 is said to have a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 lens. Both Black and Blue colour options have been tipped, with Samsung already confirming the Blue variant.

