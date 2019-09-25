Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M30 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India, 4GB RAM Option to Get Discount: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India, 4GB RAM Option to Get Discount: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30 3GB RAM variant price in India is set at Rs. 9,999.

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 17:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M30 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India, 4GB RAM Option to Get Discount: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30 was originally launched in India back in late February

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M30 3GB RAM variant will be available during Amazon sale
  • Galaxy M30 4GB RAM variant to get a discounted price
  • Other Galaxy M phones will also receive discounts and offers

Samsung Galaxy M30 3GB RAM variant with 32GB of onboard storage has been launched in India formally. Alongside launching the new model, Samsung has announced that it is bringing a discount on the existing Galaxy M30 variant that has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The new Galaxy M30 variant alongside the discounted model will go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starting Sunday, September 29, the company said in a press statement. The sale is also claimed to bring various discounts, cashbacks, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options on all the Galaxy M series smartphones, including the newly launched Galaxy M10s and Galaxy M30s.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The new variant will sit alongside the existing Galaxy M30 models that all were launched in the country back in late February. Samsung India Senior Vice President for Smartphone Business Asim Warsi revealed the debut of the new Galaxy M30 variant in a conversation with Gadgets 360 earlier this month.

In addition to the new variant, Samsung has announced that the existing Galaxy M30 variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration will get a discounted price of Rs. 11,999. The smartphone currently sells at Rs. 13,999.

As we mentioned, the new Galaxy M30 variant as well as the existing option with the discounted price will go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that is scheduled between September 29 and October 4.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: Sneak Peek at Upcoming Offers on Mobile Phones and Electronics

The Amazon sale will also bring discounts and offers on other Galaxy M-series models, including the Galaxy M10s and Galaxy M30s that both were launched just last week. Moreover, the sale will be open exclusively for Amazon Prime members on September 28 at 12pm (noon) IST.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M30 runs Android 9 Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a waterdrop-style notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy M30 houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has a 123-degree Field-of-View (FOV). There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The smartphone has various connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Gets slightly warm after gaming
  • Dated Android version
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M30 review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 7904
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M30, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Tecno Spark 4 With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Canon EOS M200 Launched, the Company's Latest Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera
Samsung Galaxy M30 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India, 4GB RAM Option to Get Discount: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-Hour Battery Life, New Power Bank Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy A10s 3GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today
  3. Redmi 8A With Display Notch, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Discounts, Offers Revealed for All Phones
  5. What to Expect from Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales This Year
  6. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  7. Mario Kart Tour Is Now Finally Available on Android, iOS
  8. Xiaomi's New Mi Mix Alpha Is an Almost All-Screen Smartphone
  9. Samsung Galaxy A50s Review
  10. Joker Movie Has a New Release Date in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Canon EOS M200 Launched, the Company's Latest Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera
  2. Poco F1 Will Get MIUI 11 Update, Pocophone Chief Alvin Tse Confirms
  3. Spotify Adds Two New Playlists - On Repeat and Repeat Rewind - That Highlight Your Favourite Tracks
  4. Samsung Galaxy M30 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India, 4GB RAM Option to Get Discount: Price, Specifications
  5. iPad (2019) With 10.2-Inch Display Starts Shipping
  6. Redmi Y2 Android Pie Update Rollout Resumes With Optimisations in Tow
  7. Tecno Spark 4 With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm With AMOLED Display, 12-Day Battery Life Launched in India at Rs. 9,999
  9. Circulated Order Staying Online Sale of Medicines to States, Centre Tells Delhi High Court
  10. Lyft App to Display US Ride-Hail Alternatives as Congestion Concerns Mount
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.