Samsung Galaxy M30 3GB RAM variant with 32GB of onboard storage has been launched in India formally. Alongside launching the new model, Samsung has announced that it is bringing a discount on the existing Galaxy M30 variant that has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The new Galaxy M30 variant alongside the discounted model will go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starting Sunday, September 29, the company said in a press statement. The sale is also claimed to bring various discounts, cashbacks, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options on all the Galaxy M series smartphones, including the newly launched Galaxy M10s and Galaxy M30s.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The new variant will sit alongside the existing Galaxy M30 models that all were launched in the country back in late February. Samsung India Senior Vice President for Smartphone Business Asim Warsi revealed the debut of the new Galaxy M30 variant in a conversation with Gadgets 360 earlier this month.

In addition to the new variant, Samsung has announced that the existing Galaxy M30 variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration will get a discounted price of Rs. 11,999. The smartphone currently sells at Rs. 13,999.

As we mentioned, the new Galaxy M30 variant as well as the existing option with the discounted price will go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that is scheduled between September 29 and October 4.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: Sneak Peek at Upcoming Offers on Mobile Phones and Electronics

The Amazon sale will also bring discounts and offers on other Galaxy M-series models, including the Galaxy M10s and Galaxy M30s that both were launched just last week. Moreover, the sale will be open exclusively for Amazon Prime members on September 28 at 12pm (noon) IST.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M30 runs Android 9 Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a waterdrop-style notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy M30 houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has a 123-degree Field-of-View (FOV). There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The smartphone has various connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery.