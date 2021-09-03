Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M22 Support Page Allegedly Goes Live in Russia, Launch Could Be Imminent

Samsung Galaxy M22 has surfaced online with model number SM-M225FV/DS.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 September 2021 17:28 IST
Photo Credit: DealNTech

Samsung Galaxy M22 could get a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor

  • Samsung Galaxy M22 could get dual-SIM support
  • The support page doesn't divulge much information
  • Samsung Galaxy M22 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M22 launch could be imminent as its support page has reportedly surfaced online. The support page doesn't mention much information apart from the model number for the upcoming smartphone. The Samsung smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC that could be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. However, there is no confirmation if this would be the sole storage configuration on offer. The design of the Galaxy M22 is speculated to be similar to the design of the Galaxy A22.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the support page for the Samsung smartphone has gone live on its Russia website. The publication also shared a screenshot of the page. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the page on the website. The page reportedly doesn't disclose the name of the upcoming smartphone but mentions the model number — SM-M225FV/DS — that is speculated to belong to Galaxy M22. The DS at the end of the model number suggests that the smartphone may have a dual-SIM setup. Apart from this, the support page doesn't mention any other detail about the smartphone.

samsung galaxy m22 support page russia mysmartprice samsung_galaxy_m22_support_page_russia_mysmartprice

Samsung Galaxy M22's support page doesn't divulge much information
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

An earlier report brought word of the possible price for Samsung Galaxy M22. The 4GB + 128GB onboard storage variant is expected to be priced at EUR 239.90 (roughly Rs. 20,800). This report also tipped the design and key specifications of the smartphone.

The Galaxy M22 is expected to sport a similar design to the Galaxy A22 — launched in India in June — with a quad rear camera setup placed within a square housing on the top left corner, along with a circular LED flash below it. At the front, the smartphone may sport Samsung's signature Infinity-V waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. Samsung is expected to offer the smartphone in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M22 specifications (expected)

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy M22 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset that could be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It could also have a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB storage.

Its quad rear camera setup may comprise a 48-megapixel primary wide sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The Galaxy M22 could also get a 13-megapixel primary sensor for selfies and video calls. Samsung is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy M22, Samsung Galaxy M22 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000, Now Starts at Rs. 27,499

