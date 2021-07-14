Samsung Galaxy M22's alleged renders, price, and key specifications have been leaked. The design of the smartphone is expected to be similar to Samsung Galaxy A22, with its quad rear camera mounted in a square housing. Samsung Galaxy M22 may also be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC that could be paired to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, there is no confirmation if this is the sole storage variant of the smartphone available after it is launched.

The pricing for the sole 4GB + 128GB variant is expected to be EUR 239.90 (roughly Rs. 21,000). The pricing for Samsung Galaxy M22 was tweeted by tipster Sudhanshu.

The renders and the key specifications for Samsung Galaxy M22 were reported by DealNTech. The design is expected to be similar to Samsung Galaxy A22 with its quad rear camera setup mounted in a square housing at the top left corner of the smartphone with a circular LED flash below the square housing. At the front, Samsung may give the smartphone its signature Infinity-V waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. It is also expected to come in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M22 specifications (expected)

The upcoming smartphone from Samsung is expected to feature a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-V display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy M22 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC that may be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also expected that the smartphone may feature microSD card support to expand the memory to 1TB.

For optics, Samsung Galaxy M22 is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary wide sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Housed in the waterdrop-style notch could be a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. Samsung is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy M22 could include GPS live tracking, LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, Dual Nano SIM support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard may include gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer. It is expected to measure 159.3x74x8.4mm and may weigh 199 grams.

