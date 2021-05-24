Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M22 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery May Launch Later This Year

Samsung Galaxy M22 is said to come with 4GB RAM and have a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 May 2021 16:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy M22 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery May Launch Later This Year

Samsung Galaxy M22 does not have a release date yet

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M22 may carry a 6,000mAh battery
  • The phone may come with 4GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy M22 could come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor

Samsung Galaxy M22 could launch in the European market soon and key specifications, colours, and estimated price of the smartphone has leaked ahead of its launch. The Samsung Galaxy M22 is believed to be a rebranded Galaxy A22, which is also an upcoming phone from the company. The Galaxy M22 is said to be offered in two colours and be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. As of now, Samsung has not shared any information on the rumoured phone and it is unclear when it will release.

Samsung Galaxy M22 price (expected)

As per the details shared by GalaxyClub, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M22 could be priced around EUR 230 (roughly Rs. 20,500). It is said to be offered in Black, Blue, and White colours. There is no information from Samsung on when the phone will be unveiled, but the report claims it will happen later this year.

Samsung Galaxy M22 specifications (expected)

The report says the Samsung Galaxy M22 carries the model number SM-M225FV and will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It may come with 4GB of RAM, a 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back, and a 13-megapixel front camera. It is said to be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery. The report also mentions that just like the Samsung Galaxy M21 had similarities to the Samsung Galaxy M31, the Galaxy M22 may also share similarities with the Galaxy M32, another rumoured phone that is yet to get a launch date.

Samsung seems to have multiple Galaxy M-series phones in the pipeline. It launched the Galaxy M42 5G last month in India. It is expected to launch the Galaxy M32 and the Galaxy M52 as well. The Galaxy M32 was recently tipped to launch soon thanks to an alleged Bluetooth SIG listing. The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, have 6GB RAM, and a 6,000mAh battery. It could have a 6.4-inch display. On the other hand, the Galaxy M52 was said to be in development and could debut in some markets as a rebranded Samsung Galaxy F52 5G that recently launched in China.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy M22, Samsung Galaxy M22 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M32, Samsung Galaxy M52, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Samsung Galaxy M22 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery May Launch Later This Year
